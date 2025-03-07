Three prosecutors have been placed on leave by the Trump administration's Department of Justice, including one who worked on the prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and successfully prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell for crimes committed in collaboration with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Rohrbach and Celia Cohen were two of the prosecutors placed on leave, both of whom worked on prosecuting Adams. Rohrbach worked on the prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, former crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried and lawyer Michael Avenatti, reported ABC News.

The third prosecutor placed on leave allegedly posted about Ed Martin, a Trump supporter and leader of the Stop the Steal movement who was then nominated by the 47th president to serve as US attorney in Washington, DC.

Multiple Senate Democrats alleged that Martin "abused his position in several ways, including dismissing charges against his own client and using the threat of prosecution to intimidate government employees and chill the speech of private citizens."

Earlier this year, the Justice Department motioned to dismiss corruption charges against Adams. Multiple prosecutors resigned following this action, including Danielle Sassoon, a Republican serving as the Interim United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Sassoon accused the Justice Department of negotiating a quid pro quo with Adams, dismissing his corruption charges in exchange for his cooperation in furthering the Trump administration's immigration goals.

While the justification of their removal was not clear, corruption accusations from both sides were being thrown. Trump supporters pointed at the prosecutors as being deceitful while opponents believed the move was a punishment to the prosecutors for going against the administration.

