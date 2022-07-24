Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas could be subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee to discuss her role in advocating to overturn the 2020 election results.

During an appearance Sunday on the CNN program “State of the Union,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed the committee has been in contact with Ginni Thomas’ counsel and will take the necessary measures if she refuses to meet.

“We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not. I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily,” Cheney said.

“So it’s very important for us to speak with her and as I said, I hope she will agree to do so voluntarily but I’m sure we will contemplate a subpoena if she won’t.”

The committee believes Ginni Thomas could provide documents relevant to their investigation on the Capitol riot and has texts with former President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In the conversations, Ginni Thomas encourages Meadows to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee also has email correspondence between Ginni Thomas and Trump’s election attorney John Eastman.

Last month, Ginni Thomas’ attorney Mark Paoletta said he “does not believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with” his client in a letter to the House select committee.

News of Ginni Thomas’ potential subpoena comes after #ImpeachThomas became a hashtag on Twitter on Friday. Users had begun calling for Clarence Thomas’ impeachment as a Supreme Court justice over his Roe v. Wade ruling and his wife’s connection to the Capitol attack.

There is also an online petition to impeach Thomas, noting his Roe v. Wade decision.

“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—who sided with the majority on overturning Roe—made it clear what’s next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights,” the petition reads.

The petition also mentions Ginni Thomas’ actions and accused the Supreme Court justice of trying to cover up his wife’s “coup attempts.”

