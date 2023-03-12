On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the first-ever Girl Scout troop meeting. Eighteen girls were present at the gathering in Savannah, Georgia, where Low organized outdoor activities, service projects, and more.

Nowadays, there are over three million scouts that will celebrate the organization's 111th birthday this year. Whether you proudly earned various merit badges or are a fan of the delicious cookies, take some time to learn about the impact the organization has had on others

Here are some famous quotes about the Girl Scouts, compiled from BrainyQuote and AZ Quotes:

"Girl Scouts offered a wonderful group of girls where common concerns and interests could come together. We could learn, be challenged, and support one another. It was a very positive aspect of my life and played an important role in shaping who I am today." - Judy Woodruff

"At Girl Scouts, we create leaders." - Anna Maria Chavez

"I wrote 'Fight Song' as this declaration to believe in myself, and that is similar to what you are taught to believe in Girl Scouts. Building confidence. Building character. And above all else, being there for each other as a community." - Rachel Platten

"The Girl Scouts is an organization that constantly gives you new goals to achieve, and that's what life is all about." - Maria Bartiromo

"My purpose... to go on with my heart and soul, devoting all my energies to Girl Scouts, and heart and hand with them, we will make our lives and the lives of the future girls happy, healthy and holy." - Juliette Gordon Low

"Girl Scouts helps girls make decisions that are right for them and offer support." - Frances Hesselbein

"It's important for people to believe in themselves. It's important for young girls to have the opportunity to excel, and promote themselves and learn how to communicate, and that they can be individuals, yet accomplish so much. The Girl Scouts and other organizations like them make that so important, so vital." - Linda Chavez-Thompson

"Girls Scouts taught me to succeed (cookie selling) and to fail (knot tying) and to learn and benefit from both." - Carol Bellamy

"Girl Scouts is where I first learned about philanthropy and fell in love with the concept of helping others, in my troop this was very important. We did a lot of community service like picking up trash and feeding the homeless. Loving humankind was something that echoed throughout my time at Girl Scouts." - Lisa Ling

"I am struck by how many leading women... today started as Girl Scouts. It is an organization that obviously develops strong women leaders." - Christine Todd Whitman

"The thing I received from Girl Scouts more than anything else was a sense of real teamwork and working for the community, helping others, and it was not competitive. I remember working as a group to achieve a goal or to help the community. There was a great sense of accomplishment in that." - Cathy Rigby

"I think the most enduring lesson I was taught through my experiences of being a Girl Scout was that I was a member of a larger community. I out-grew my uniforms and badges years ago, but the memories of visiting nursing homes or organizing Earth Day tree plantings or my summers camping with girls from all different backgrounds will stay with me always." - Natalie Merchant