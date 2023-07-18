KEY POINTS Goldie Hawn wondered why she and Kurt Russell should get married when asked why they haven't tied the knot

Hawn explained that their previous divorces played a huge role in their decision to remain unmarried

The actress said when marriage doesn't work, it ends up being a big business

Goldie Hawn explained her relationship status with Kurt Russell.

Hawn and Russell have been together for 40 years. However, the two have no plans to get married. Hawn shared this when she appeared on CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?"

"Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?" the Oscar-winning actress said.

When Wallace pressed her on the issue, the "Snatched" actress explained that their respective divorces held them back from getting married again, noting that divorce isn't fun.

Russell was previously married to actress Season Hubley. They were together from 1979 to 1983 and share a son, Boston, 43.

Hawn was previously married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. She shares two kids with Bill — Kate Hudson, 44, and Oliver Hudson, 46. Russell and Hawn also share one child — 37-year-old Wyatt Russell.

"Because we had been married," Hawn shared. "And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly. Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many, how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

Hawn and Russell met while filming Disney's 1968 musical "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." They reconnected in 1983 on the set of "Swing Shift." Three years later, they welcomed their son, Wyatt.

As for their relationship, Hawn explained that she loved their set-up because they always choose each other to be together.

"I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here," Hawn continued.

"Relationships are hard," she added, "They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through. There's things that we believe in, things that we don't believe in, things we agree on. So I think, you know, ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself."

Hawn shared a clip of the interview on Instagram before it aired. Several fans praised her for the way she handled the question about her marital status.

"The bigger question is why people even ask the question!!! Who cares if someone else is married or not?!?!" one commented.

"You handled that lame question very well," another added. "It's nobody's business if you're married or not. Bravo for doing what works for you and for being in such an amazing relationship for so long. I think more people should go this route because the divorce rate is so high."