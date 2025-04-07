A former Google executive has claimed he was fired after speaking out against a toxic, sexist work environment fostered by his female boss. Marco Meier, who worked at the tech giant for nearly 13 years, has filed a lawsuit against Director of Sales Marta Martinez, accusing her of gender-based discrimination and career sabotage. According to Meier, Martinez systematically marginalised and replaced male leaders, pushing him into a deep depression and ultimately ending his career at the company. His claims have ignited a broader conversation about workplace equity for men in so-called progressive companies.

Meier Alleges Bias and Career Sabotage

Meier, 43, is a former German professional basketball player who joined Google in 2011. Rising through the ranks, he eventually earned a salary of £415,330 ($540,000) by 2023. However, Meier alleges that his career trajectory changed drastically after reporting to Martinez in 2019. In a federal lawsuit filed in New York, he described his work environment as 'irreparably and dramatically changed'.

The suit claims Martinez harboured a bias against male employees, excluded them from meetings, subjected them to harsher performance reviews, and reassigned key projects to less qualified women. Meier claims the team shifted from having seven male employees out of nine to predominantly female staff under Martinez's lead.

According to Daily Mail, Martinez allegedly said, 'The women on my team have better leadership skills and are better prepared,' and described men as 'too aggressive and too competitive'.

'I felt depressed and hopeless, to be honest, because I had lost control over my career trajectory,' Meier told the outlet. 'Seeing how many other male team leads were let go around me, how I was overlooked for promotions, and then listening to discriminating comments, it seemed clear that the men were being targeted based on our gender.'

Despite high performance reviews and dedication, Meier claims his complaints to HR went unanswered. Though Martinez reportedly received training after a conduct violation, Meier said 'absolutely nothing changed'.

Retaliation and Termination

Tensions escalated when Martinez gifted her team Step-Up memberships, a platform supporting women in leadership. Meier believed the gesture underscored her disregard for male staff. After filing complaints, he was reassigned to a new manager. However, Martinez allegedly passed along false negative performance feedback, damaging his reputation further.

Meier filed a second complaint, but he was soon informed his role would be terminated. According to New York Post, the company cited 'role elimination' as the reason. However, a colleague noted Meier's duties were taken over by two women—suggesting a coordinated effort to remove him.

Google has denied the allegations. 'We thoroughly reviewed these allegations more than once and found them to be completely meritless and misleading,' said a spokesperson. 'We have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination and retaliation and do not promote or make role elimination decisions based on gender, period.'

Nonetheless, Meier is now suing for damages related to emotional distress and loss of income. He has since co-founded a tech firm, Engineers Ltd, and is moving forward with his case.

Men in Progressive Workplaces: A Growing Trend

Meier's case is part of a rising trend where male employees claim discrimination in corporate environments that prioritise diversity initiatives. One such case is that of Peter Marsh in the UK.

According to Real Employment Law Advice, Marsh, the only male health visitor in his department, experienced isolation and ridicule. He was ignored by colleagues, dismissed in meetings, and told to 'man up' by a senior manager. Though Marsh ultimately lost his tribunal claim, his case highlighted the subtle, often unspoken challenges faced by men in female-dominated workplaces.

These cases raise critical questions about inclusivity: can companies promote diversity without compromising fairness? As Meier's lawsuit proceeds, it could set a precedent for how corporations address claims of reverse discrimination and balance inclusion with equality for all employees.

As gender dynamics evolve in modern workplaces, stories like Meier's and Marsh's underscore the need for genuine equity—where all employees, regardless of sex, feel valued and respected.

Originally published on IBTimes UK