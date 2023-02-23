Search engine and tech giant Google, through its cloud-computing arm Cloud, intensified its investment in Web3 by collaborating with Tezos Foundation, a non-profit with a self-amending decentralized platform for building decentralized apps (dApps), making Google Cloud a validator of the Tezos blockchain.

The partnership with Tezos Foundation, which aims at growing the company's web3 application development and offering new services to its customers, was announced by Google Cloud on Wednesday.

The company is behind the Tezos blockchain, which industry giants and organizations like the game developer Ubisoft, the consulting agency Deloitte, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) use.

Through the partnership, corporate customers of Google Cloud would be able to deploy Tezos nodes, a kind of computer that runs a blockchain's software to validate and store transaction history and allow them to build web3 applications on the network.

Moreover, the partnership will enable Google Cloud to be a Tezos validator and will be eligible to receive transaction fees.

It may be recalled that Google Cloud started running a node-hosting service for Ethereum projects in October 2022 and also became a validator on the Solana network last year.

Google's latest partnership with Tezos Foundation underlines its interest in blockchain and web3 and attracts other firms planning to move into the emerging industry since companies like Google have already invested in this kind of project.

For Tezos, the partnership will allow select startups to be eligible recipients of Google Cloud credits and mentorship through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, which will further provide these startups with more resources for next-generation web3 innovations.

"To achieve institutional adoption and mass-market opportunities, technology that's reliable, scalable, and secure is essential. We see exciting synergies in working with Google Cloud, and look forward to accelerating development and innovation on the Tezos blockchain together," Tezos Foundation chief commercial officer Mason Edwards said in a press release.

"At Google Cloud, we're providing secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 founders and developers to innovate and scale their applications," said James Tromans, Engineering Director of Web3, at Google Cloud. He added that the company "look[s] forward to bringing the dependability and scalability of Google Cloud to power Web3 applications on Tezos."

Google Cloud became interested in web3 recently.

In the first half of 2022, the cloud-computing arm of Google announced its own digital assets and web3. It was also the time when the bear market in the crypto industry was in full swing.

Later that year, Google launched its Blockchain Node Engine, which is a streamlined method developers can use to gain access to and use blockchains on the company's servers.