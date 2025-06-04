Republican Rep. James Comer is being widely mocked online after claiming Joe Biden's executive orders could be overturned in court, because they may have been signed with an autopen.

During a recent Fox Business interview, Comer suggested the Trump administration could invalidate many of Biden's executive orders if they were "authorized by staff" and signed via autopen.

"If these executive orders were just done and authorized by staff, and Joe Biden's signature was forged on the autopen, as some would believe," Comer said, "then I think the Trump administration is gonna have a pretty good standing in court to get rid of a lot of these executive orders."

Comer: "If these executive orders were just done and authorized by staff, and Joe Biden's signature was forged on the autopen as some would believe, then I think the Trump administration is gonna have a pretty good standing in court to get rid of a lot of these executive orders." pic.twitter.com/c0mqZRACXj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

The Kentucky congressman did not cite legal precedent to support the claim. Autopen signatures, mechanically reproduced versions of a president's real signature, have been used by multiple administrations, including Trump's, for routine authorizations and urgent orders.

Federal law permits the use of autopen with the president's prior approval, and the method has long been considered legally binding. Nevertheless, Comer insisted in his interview that the use of autopen could raise "serious constitutional questions" about the legitimacy of Biden's executive actions.

Comer's comments quickly backfired. On social media, users flooded platforms like X with memes and jokes, blasting Comer's theory as unserious and conspiratorial.

I’m so tired of hearing about this. Does anyone actually think that trump signed over 1500 j6 pardons himself? There’s no way. Not with the way he signs his name. His hand would fall off 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 — abortion is healthcare 🌊💙 (@DebbiePatrizi) June 4, 2025

So if the President signs and authorizes electronically, as we have all done, you want disqualify the signature.

But if Trump is signing in person, even though he hasn’t read or have any idea what he is signing, as we saw last week, that’s just fine and dandy. Right? — Laura Townsend ⚖️☮️🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸 (@goaloa) June 4, 2025

"I want video proof that trump personally signed 1,500 pardons," one user joked. Another quipped, "Has Comer proved anything, about anything, ever?"

I want video proof that trump personally signed 1,500 pardons — Laura Di Bella 💙💜🧡 (@LauraDiBella19) June 4, 2025

Has Comer proved anything, about anything, ever??? — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) June 4, 2025

A third added: "Comer is now a synonym for waste of time."

Comer is now a synonym for waste of time — melsthe1 (@melsthe11) June 4, 2025

Legal experts have dismissed Comer's comments, noting that autopen use has never been successfully challenged in court when authorized by a sitting president. For now, Comer's claims appear to have more viral value than legal weight.

Originally published on Latin Times