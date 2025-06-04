GOP Lawmaker Mocked for Insisting Autopen Use Could 'Get Rid of' Biden's Executive Orders: 'I Want Proof Trump Signed 1,500 Pardons'
Republican Rep. James Comer is being widely mocked online after claiming Joe Biden's executive orders could be overturned in court, because they may have been signed with an autopen.
During a recent Fox Business interview, Comer suggested the Trump administration could invalidate many of Biden's executive orders if they were "authorized by staff" and signed via autopen.
"If these executive orders were just done and authorized by staff, and Joe Biden's signature was forged on the autopen, as some would believe," Comer said, "then I think the Trump administration is gonna have a pretty good standing in court to get rid of a lot of these executive orders."
The Kentucky congressman did not cite legal precedent to support the claim. Autopen signatures, mechanically reproduced versions of a president's real signature, have been used by multiple administrations, including Trump's, for routine authorizations and urgent orders.
Federal law permits the use of autopen with the president's prior approval, and the method has long been considered legally binding. Nevertheless, Comer insisted in his interview that the use of autopen could raise "serious constitutional questions" about the legitimacy of Biden's executive actions.
Comer's comments quickly backfired. On social media, users flooded platforms like X with memes and jokes, blasting Comer's theory as unserious and conspiratorial.
"I want video proof that trump personally signed 1,500 pardons," one user joked. Another quipped, "Has Comer proved anything, about anything, ever?"
A third added: "Comer is now a synonym for waste of time."
Legal experts have dismissed Comer's comments, noting that autopen use has never been successfully challenged in court when authorized by a sitting president. For now, Comer's claims appear to have more viral value than legal weight.
Originally published on Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.