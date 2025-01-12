As devastating wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, killing at least 16 and destroying over 12,000 structures, an Ohio GOP rep suggested federal disaster aid should be withheld unless the state revises its forestry management policies.

Wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County on January 7, fueled by high winds and dry conditions, leading to mass evacuations of more than 180,000 residents.

While the Biden administration approved federal disaster aid to address the crisis, tensions escalated when Ohio Representative Warren Davidson echoed long-standing Republican criticisms of California's wildfire management, the Guardian reported.

"No doubt we need to address fires, but the problem with California is forestry management," Davidson said. "All these things that they're doing are making it far easier for fires to grow and spread and be huge."

He alleged poor forestry practices in place were the primary cause of the fires. Davidson's remarks have since ignited a political firestorm, with critics condemning his suggestion to condition aid on policy changes as insensitive and counterproductive during an ongoing emergency.

"If they want the money, then there should be consequences where they have to change their policies," Davidson said. "I mean, we support the people that are plagued by disaster, but we have to put pressure on the California government to change course here."

Governor Gavin Newsom pushed back, highlighting California's significant investments in forest management since 2019 and calling for unity rather than politicization of disaster relief.

"In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines," Newsom wrote in a letter addressed to Donald Trump. "Hundreds of thousands of Americans—displaced from their homes and fearful for the future—deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild."

Meanwhile, federal disaster aid from the Biden administration will cover critical costs for fire management and debris removal over the next six months.

Originally published on Latin Times