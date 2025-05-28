A Republican Senator recently established himself as a strong opponent to Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful" spending bill, a comprehensive legislative Act which is inclusive of tax cuts, spending reforms, and policy changes.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson revealed his perspective during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union while in conversation with host Jake Tapper. Johnson has appeared on various television talk shows advocating for increased spending cuts to be included in the bill.

"You don't defeat the deep state by funding it," Johnson told Tapper. "The first goal of our budget reconciliation process should be to reduce the deficit. This actually increases it."

"It's immoral, it's wrong, it has to stop," he continued during Sunday's interview.

Multiple other Republican Senators have criticized the bill for its intended impacts, such as expanding tax cuts on high earners.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has pointed out issues due to the bill's $4 trillion predicted increase in the debt ceiling, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has overtly opposed the bill's intended cuts to Medicaid.

While Johnson has indicated that there is sufficient Republican opposition to the bill within the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that Republicans in both houses of Congress will facilitate the bill's passage.

"It's the Senate and the House Republicans together that will deliver this ball over the goal line, so to speak," Speaker Johnson said on CBS News. "And I encouraged them to make as few modifications as possible, remembering that I have a very delicate balance."

"I think we have enough to stop the process until the president gets serious about the spending reduction and reducing the deficit," Johnson said on CNN.

