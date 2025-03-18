A Minnesota Senator has been arrested after being accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution the same day he sponsored a bill that would recognize "Trump derangement syndrome" as a legitimate mental illness.

Sen. Justin Eichorn was arrested on Monday after the Bloomington Police Department confirmed they had spoken to a man who believed he had been communicating with a 16-year-old girl, reported Fox 9 News.

A detective operating undercover set up a meeting with Eichorn near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. Eichorn arrived at the meeting location in a pick-up truck, upon which he was arrested and taken into custody.

While Eichorn is yet to be formally charged, felony charges pertaining to the solicitation of a minor to engage in prostitution are actively being processed. The 40-year-old Senator is married with children.

That same day, Eichorn sponsored a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a legitimate mental illness. The syndrome is defined as "acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump. Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."

"As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone's child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. "I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses. The recent case involving Michael Gillis who was arrested in Bloomington is a prime example of why we need stronger penalties. We need our state legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously."

Originally published by Latin Times.