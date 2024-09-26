A California man has become the first person in history to be convicted of smuggling greenhouse gasses into the United States.

Michael Hart, 58, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to illegally import hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), extremely potent greenhouse gasses from Mexico to sell for a profit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

HFCs, found in air conditioning, refrigeration, building insulation and aerosols, are identified as ozone-depleting substances and are believed to be hundreds of thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide. HFCs are banned in the U.S. by the Clean Air Act.

This is the first prosecution since the implementation of the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 which prohibited the importation of HFCs without authorization from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hart listed HFCs for sale on OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace and other websites from June to December 2022, according to court documents. Once the sales were initiated, Hart would purchase the refrigerants in Mexico and illegally import them hidden in his vehicle.

"Clean air is not for sale to the highest bidder," U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will use every tool at our disposal to protect air quality and hold criminal polluters accountable."

Hart's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.