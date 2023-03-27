KEY POINTS "Grey's Anatomy" has been renewed for Season 20 by ABC

Ellen Pompeo might return as Meredith Grey in the upcoming season despite announcing her departure last year

Pompeo remains an executive producer on "Grey's" as well as the narrator of the episodes

"Grey's Anatomy" has just been renewed for a 20th season, extending its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, and it seems that one fan-favorite character may return.

In November last year, Ellen Pompeo announced that she was leaving the ABC drama after 19 seasons.

In the Feb. 23 episode, her character Meredith Grey moved from Seattle to Boston. Pompeo is set to make her last appearance on "Grey's" in the Season 19 finale on May 18.

But Deadline reported that there is a possibility that Pompeo will make an appearance in the next season.

Variety reported that Pompeo's "status" for Season 20 is still unknown. But Deadline noted that the recent showrunner changes on the show possibly increased the probability of Pompeo reprising her role in Season 20, though she has not yet signed an acting deal.

The newly appointed Meg Marinis took over from Krista Vernoff as showrunner for Season 20 following the latter's departure from "Grey's Anatomy" and the spinoff series "Station 19" after the 19th and sixth seasons, respectively.

Pompeo remains an executive producer on "Grey's Anatomy" and continues to provide the voiceover at the beginning and end of each episode.

When she announced her departure from the series in November last year, Pompeo told fans that she will "definitely be back to visit" the ABC drama.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY, and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all, none of it would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back," the 53-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

"This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster... you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE," she added.

Meanwhile, ABC Signature is set to renew contracts with several "Grey's Anatomy" veterans, if the cast members decide to continue their stint on the series. These include Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Camilla Luddington (Jo) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), according to Deadline.

"Grey's Anatomy" Season 19 introduced new interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, as the main characters of the show. The new cast members are expected to return for the upcoming season.

Kate Walsh recurred in Season 19 as Dr. Addison Montgomery, while alums Jesse Williams and Greg Germann returned as guests.

Aside from Pompeo, fellow cast member Kelly McCreary, who portrayed Dr. Maggie Pierce, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's head of cardiothoracic surgery and the half-sister of Meredith Grey, is departing after Season 19.

"Grey's Anatomy" reigns as the No. 1 entertainment series on ABC for adults 18-49 with an average of 10.7 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms.