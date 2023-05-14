KEY POINTS Hailey Bieber said she literally cries when it comes to having kids with Justin Bieber

Justin's wife couldn't imagine confronting people for what they would say about her child

Hailey said being silent allows people to dictate how you live your life

Hailey Bieber opened up about her health and family plans with Justin Bieber.

Hailey got candid about her health and baby plans in her interview with The Sunday Times. The model and Rhode founder opened up about their plans to expand their family.

"I literally cry about this all the time," she said while laughing. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She continued, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

The "Baby" singer shared his intention to have kids with his wife before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully, we squish out a nugget," he said.

"In 2021?" Hailey asked, and he clarified that he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021.

"We shall see," Hailey replied.

As for her part, Hailey previously said that she was open to having children. However, she also clarified that they were not in a rush to expand their family.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

In August 2022, she told Harper's Bazaar that Justin was her best friend, but it still took a lot of work to make their relationship work. She acknowledged that it would take more work when kids join the picture.

"And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she said.

Aside from talking about their future little ones, Hailey recounted her mini stroke in March 2022 in her recent interview. According to her, the day after she got hospitalized, it was already on the internet, and there were various speculations about her condition, which prompted her to speak up.

"I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions," she said. "If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel, maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."

Hailey opened up about her condition in a YouTube video on her channel. She remembered having breakfast with Justin and suddenly felt a "weird sensation" from her right arm to her fingertips. Justin asked her if she was okay, but she couldn't speak, and the right side of her face started drooping.

"Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke," she said, adding that it was "definitely the scariest moment of my life."