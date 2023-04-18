KEY POINTS Justin and Hailey Bieber were at Coachella 2023 in Indio, California, Saturday

Hailey was spotted rubbing Justin's back while he was slumped over a barricade

Fans and social media users speculated about Justin's condition

Justin Bieber needed some comfort from his wife Hailey Bieber at the Coachella music festival over the weekend.

A clip recently made the rounds online showing Hailey comforting Justin by rubbing his back at the music festival in Indio, California, Saturday.

In the video, the "Sorry" hitmaker appeared unwell as he was slumped over a barricade while Kid Laroi performed in the background.

Justin had his hoodie pulled over his face as he received a gentle massage from the model, who seemed to be enjoying the music.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern about Justin's condition and praise Hailey for comforting him. But others were quick to claim that the singer wasn't happy being there and seemingly questioned the celebrity couple's relationship.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hJDRhAudur — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

"He doesn't want to be there. You can tell he has very bad anxiety being at places too long," one person claimed.

Another added, "I don't know, I think Hailey is putting the work in and dealing with a husband that's not well. I think she's trying."

"They have a mother-son relationship! I feel so bad for Hailey! She deserves better," a third Twitter user suggested.

Some fans asked other users to stop speculating about Justin and Hailey's marriage and suggested that the singer likely just needed a break as he was also seen dancing at the festival.

"People in the comments need to chill and stop overanalyzing everything. He's at a festival! [Probably] after having fun the other nights, he was tired at that moment, and his wife gave him a back massage. Who doesn't like that? Besides, she's his safe place," one user commented.

"People in the comments need to find a life. He was just having a minute like we all do. Miserable jobless people," another wrote alongside a clip of Justin dancing at Coachella.

"Yeah, because comforting your husband when he's not feeling well suddenly equals a mother-son relationship," a fan sarcastically tweeted.

See more reactions below.

it seemed like he was having a good time friday night at metros set. who knows maybe hes just tired going to hard on day 1. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Oh3DVANox9 — noodles (@aliceevilly13) April 17, 2023

Idk why yall want him to hate her so bad?? They are happily married it’s you that have deep-rooted problems and want to project🥴 the woman is happily married to the guy she loves and he loves her period!! find ur own husband to be worried about pls 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Pqv9nYTxPN — Double negative (@JustinChanges_) April 17, 2023

They were also hugging and kissing, having a good time lmao Justin a human too pic.twitter.com/25HsiryQFG — ❦ Ale ❦ (@grannade) April 17, 2023

This comes weeks after an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that the Biebers were "doing fine" amid rumors of tension between the model and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez sparked by their social media posts.

Justin and Hailey decided not to publicly address the alleged feud because they "don't want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama," the insider claimed.

But in March, Gomez shared on her Instagram Story that Hailey reached out to her after allegedly receiving death threats as a result of their fan-made internet feud. The Rare Beauty founder asked her fans to be kinder to Justin's wife.

In her own statement, Hailey thanked Gomez for speaking up for her. She also suggested that fans were mistaken when they claimed that some of her social media posts targeted the "Only Murders in the Building" star.

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended," Hailey wrote, before reminding others, including herself, to be "more thoughtful about what we post and what we say."