Nikki Haley, a former GOP presidential primary candidate, encouraged former President Trump to prepare for a potential younger rival.

According to an article published in The Wall Street Journal Haley pointed to President Biden's recent debate performance, which she characterized as problematic, suggesting that Trump should be ready for a vigorous challenge from a new generation of leaders.

"They are going to be strategic: they'll introduce someone younger, vibrant, and tested," Nikki Haley asserted in the Wall Street Journal article. "Republicans must use this time to prepare for what lies ahead, as there's no chance the Democratic Party will survive if they persist with Joe Biden as their candidate." Her comments underscored the need for the GOP to anticipate a formidable challenge from a new generation of Democratic leaders.

Haley shared her observations of Thursday's debate, which she watched in her home state of South Carolina with her husband and friends. According to the Wall Street Journal, she swiftly concluded that Biden faced significant political headwinds.

"It was shocking, I think, for a lot of people," Haley reflected, as quoted by the Journal. "What we saw was that Trump was strong, but I don't even think that mattered because Biden was so amazingly unfit. The way he lost his train of thought, the way he couldn't grasp topics of what he needed to talk about—it was concerning."

She highlighted the contrast in performance between Trump's assertiveness and Biden's perceived inability to effectively articulate his thoughts during the debate. These insights led Haley to underscore the urgency for Republicans to prepare for potential Democratic shifts in leadership, emphasizing the need for robust readiness ahead of future electoral challenges.

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old president attended a series of fundraising events in New York and New Jersey on Saturday, where he defended his performance in CNN's Presidential Debate. Speaking at one of the events, Biden acknowledged, "I didn't have a great night, but neither did Trump" on Thursday. He assured supporters, saying, "I promise you we're going to win this election."

Just hours after the debate, Trump told his supporters that he viewed the debate as a "big victory" for his campaign, asserting that Biden was "grossly incompetent."

US President Joe Biden had planned to spend time at Camp David for a family photo session on Sunday and Monday, contradicting an NBC News report about discussions on his re-election campaign, according to The Associated Press citing White House officials speaking anonymously.

Before departing for Camp David on Saturday night, Biden was seen speaking on the phone with historian Jon Meacham. Earlier in the day, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended a private campaign event in East Hampton, New York, held at the residence of Avram Glazer, co-owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was closed to the media.