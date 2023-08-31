KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook is celebrating his 26th birthday

BTS member Jungkook turned another year older today, and ARMYs from across the globe are celebrating his special day and showing much love and support for him even from afar.

Despite his busy schedule, the now-26-year-old South Korean artist took some time off to welcome his most awaited birthday with fans by going live on Weverse Thursday at midnight (KST).

There, he interacted with fans and thanked them for "always" being with him on his birthday throughout his 10-year career, as seen in a short clip translated by the Twitter account @BTStranslation_.

Jungkook said, "For always on my birthday together, right? Together is correct, we were always together. Thank you for being together with me (on my birthdays)."

🐰 for always on my birthday.... together.... right? together is correct, we were always together

🐰 thank you for being together with me (on my birthdays) pic.twitter.com/VRDOWnBekl — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 31, 2023

The "Seven" hitmaker also shared a lengthy message on the BTS community. Though he confessed that he felt like his birthday was "nothing," he couldn't help but express his gratitude to his supporters.

"I think I'm going to say the things I always said to you today. I just want to say that I'm always thankful and that I know that my time with you is precious and that I'm loved. I love you so much," he wrote.

He continued, "These days, I've been spending every day so happily. I was confident these days, but I don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for you. I just want to continue to trust each other and trust myself and walk with you guys," adding that he uploaded the message a minute before his birthday.

Of course, as one of the most dedicated and biggest fandoms in the world, ARMYs prepared special fan projects to celebrate Jungkook's 26th birthday. From setting up massive billboards to holding a purple-themed fountain show, check out how the fandom celebrated the occasion.

1.

South Korea

Fans from South Korea had a lot of plans up their sleeves as they prepared several fan projects across the nation. Some fans held a "Seven"-themed birthday party at the Eland Cruise at Hangang Park in Seoul. Some decorations included banners of Jungkook's Billboard achievements, his "Seven" merchandise and a big CD from the single album.

Daytime tour of Jungkook's mesmerising Seven themed birthday project at ELand Cruise at Seoul Yeouido Hangang Park with Seven playing at the venue. pic.twitter.com/LiEikrBYhY — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 30, 2023

Aside from that, birthday advertisements were also plastered on the Incheon International Airport, Hongik University and the COEX Media Tower, as well as South Korea's No. 1 Beauty Chain Olive Young's physical store; a bus with Jungkook's face also made rounds around Hybe, which began on Aug. 24 and would run until Sept. 6.

Incheon Airport in Seoul is shining brightly with Jungkook's birthday ads project from @ByMySide_KookV. pic.twitter.com/npcQX65y4Y — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 22, 2023

Jungkook birthday bus has arrived! 🚌



Bus will travel on the route near HYBE and duration is from 24th August till 6th September. Project by @blacknwhite_km. pic.twitter.com/w6cUsCOuV8 — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 24, 2023

Jungkook digital advertisement wishing birthday at Hongik University for winning on Fancast.



"Every second since you were born was a blessing to the world" pic.twitter.com/B8djIf8Wab — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 30, 2023

South Korea's #1 Health and Beauty Chain, Olive Young which owns 80% of the local market and has stores across whole country, is graced by Jungkook birthday LED Screens. Total 2,119 screens ads in 1,208 stores nationwide.pic.twitter.com/9PCKf4KCY8 — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 30, 2023

Jungkook's huge birthday screens by Jungkook China at COEX Media Tower in Seoul. Wow! pic.twitter.com/zYSxI7D6nx — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 30, 2023

Local broadcaster Mnet also released a commercial with a special greeting for Jungkook.

Mnet TV Commercial wishing Jungkook Happy Birthday by @blacknwhite_km. Wow!pic.twitter.com/vTwrdG7giU — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 31, 2023

2.

Thailand

Jungkook's face has made it to one of the tallest buildings in Thailand: the Empire Tower. Fan account @ByMySide_KookV took the initiative for this year's birthday project and had a birthday advertisement for the BTS member played on the huge LED screen on the streets of Bangkok.

Jungkook's huge led screen birthday advertisement in the Empire Tower, the tallest office building in Bangkok, Thailand, a project by @ByMySide_KookV.



pic.twitter.com/fzWLuhEXRY — JK DAILYʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) August 26, 2023

3.

Peru

A massive crowd gathered at the Circuito Mágico del Agua park in Lima, Peru, to welcome Jungkook's birthday. There, ARMYs held a purple-themed fountain show at the Fantasy Fountain. Interestingly, a special video showing his best moments was also aired through the fountain.

🇵🇪 Peruvian ARMYs celebrated @BTS_twt's Jungkook birthday by gathering together to cheer his artistry in the Fantasy Fountain at "Circuito Mágico del Agua" in Lima ⛲



We showed Jungkook's iconic moments on stage, his hard work through the years 💗#HAPPYJKDAY #정국생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/kB9A2DyHXz — Jungkook Perú⁷ 🇵🇪 (fan) (@JK_Peru) August 28, 2023

Some fans held a mini-celebration of their own, having a "Seven"-themed birthday party on a bus, which went around Peru from day until night.

ARMYs in Peru are celebrating Jungkook's birthday in SEVEN bus. So cute! pic.twitter.com/gQgpnjltcf — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 28, 2023

4.

Vietnam

Fans from Vietnam could now run to Ho Chi Minh City's tallest skyscraper to catch a glimpse of a birthday billboard, which was prepared by one ARMY, per the Twitter fan account @VotingGolden. There, one of Jungkook's concept photos for "Seven" was used along with a caption that read, "Happy Jungkook Day."

A billboard to congratulate Jungkook's birthday is made by 1 Army at Landmark 81, the tallest building in Vietnam. If you are in Vietnam, you can visit from now on



ThuyDuong #Jungkook #JeonJungkook #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/O3j3t3LCjn — Golden Voting 🗳 💜🐰 in Vietnam ( FAN ACCOUNT ) (@VotingGolden) August 31, 2023

5.

Africa

One of the TikTok trending groups from Africa — often hired to create a special birthday greeting that consists of a song and dance number — took the time to prepare a greeting for the K-Pop sensation. The group did its iconic dance while BTS' "Dynamite" played in the background.

6.

Canada

Fans from Canada had another idea of celebrating Jungkook's birthday: holding a fundraising event. Twitter account @OneInAnARMY shared the mechanics of the event, where they would donate to a non-profit organization based in British Columbia, called Rabbits Rescue Society. The proceeds would go to funds used in rescuing abandoned pet rabbits and providing them with a "predator-proof" colony environment.

Celebrating Jungkook's bday with #HoppyBirthdayJK, a 7-Day Flash Fundraiser supporting Rabbitats Rescue Society, a non-profit that rescues abandoned pet rabbits & their feral offspring & provides them with predator-proof colony environments.



Donate: https://t.co/zt3IbcnRYa pic.twitter.com/HPHxVmQznu — (slow) One in an ARMY Charity Project💜 (@OneInAnARMY) August 26, 2023

It will run for seven days to meet the goal of CAD 15,000 ($11,108). As of late, it has already collected CAD 12,957 ($9,595).

7.

Japan

Twitter fan account @JungkookJapan_ also celebrated Jungkook's birthday with a cause. Previously, it donated KRW 10 million ($7,579) to Seoul National University Children's Hospital to help provide the medical needs of child patients from low-income families.