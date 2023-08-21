Jungkook Sets New Record: First And Only K-Pop Soloist To Spend Multiple Weeks At #1 On Global 200, Global Excl. US
KEY POINTS
- BTS member Jungkook achieved another historic milestone on Billboard
- He is the first and only K-Pop act to rank No. 1 on two major music charts for five weeks
- Jungkook released his solo debut single, "Seven" featuring Latto, last month
BTS member Jungkook continues to make history as a solo artist, remaining at the top of the Billboard charts since his solo debut single, "Seven," released in early July.
Billboard just unveiled the top 10 list of its Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. music charts dated Saturday, Aug. 26. It showed that the 25-year-old South Korean artist's single featuring American rapper Latto remained on the No. 1 spot of both charts, beating the likes of Oliver Anthony Music, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Myke Towers and Dua Lipa, among others.
This marks Jungkook's fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Global 200, making him the first and only K-Pop act to achieve such a feat. Interestingly, he even surpassed the record of his group, BTS, who also spent multiple weeks at No. 1 with its Grammy-nominated track, "Dynamite," per Twitter fan account @charts_k.
Aside from Jungkook, his bandmate V — real name Kim Taehyung — also made it to this week's Global Excl. U.S. music chart, earning two places in the top 10. His pre-release tracks "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" ranked No. 6 and No. 8, respectively.
Following the good news, fans — known as ARMYs — flooded the comments section with "congratulations" for both artists. Jungkook was also described as a "history maker," while other fans gushed over the "iconic" moment because two BTS members dominated the music charts.
"Congratulations Jungkook for breaking the tie with your group and becoming the longest-running Asian artist at #1 on Global 200 and also Congratulations for another week on Exclu US too. KING ON TOP," one user stated.
Another commented, "That is so great. Jungkook and V congratulations guys. I'm so happy."
"BTS' records can only be beaten by the members," a third user quipped, while another user wrote, "Bangtan [babies] charting together that's what we like to see."
"Taekook world domination," a fifth user noted, referring to the fandom's nickname for Jungkook and V's tandem.
Jungkook recently concluded his solo activities after successfully promoting "Seven" in the U.S., United Kingdom and South Korea. He has since remained active on social media, especially TikTok.
V, for his part, is gearing up for the official release of his solo debut album, "Layover." It is slated to hit the music streaming platforms on Sept. 8.
