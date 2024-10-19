Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with former Rep. Liz Cheney in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin next week in an effort to target suburban voters, according to a report.

Harris and Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who endorsed the vice president at a rally in Wisconsin earlier this month, will travel to the "blue wall" states critical to the 2024 election for events moderated by Sarah Longwell, the publisher of the Bulwark, and Charlie Sykes, the former editor of the site, The Hill reported.

Both Longwell and Sykes are longtime Republicans.

Harris and Cheney will hold campaign events in Chester County, Pa.; Oakland County, Mich.. and Waukesha County, Wis., the report said.

Harris, who also has been endorsed by Cheney's father, Dick, who served as President George W. Bush's vice president, campaigned with a group of Republicans this week in Pennsylvania and has sat down for an interview on Fox News to attract disaffected Republicans as the race enters its final weeks.