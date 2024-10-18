Kamala Harris's Wednesday interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" completely trumped the former president's Fox town hall, which aired the day prior, according to a new report.

The vice president's highly anticipated Fox News interview was watched by 7.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, making it the most-watched interview of this election season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Neilson stated that Trump's appearance on "The Faulkner Focus," meant to focus on women voters in Georgia, drew just 2.9 million viewers, according the Reporter.

With just weeks remaining until election day, both presidential nominees have been on a whirlwind media tour, drawing millions of viewers throughout. Harris's first joint interview with running mate Tim Walz drew 6.3 million viewers on CNN, while their "60 Minutes" interview on CBS News accrued 5.7 million viewers.

The viewership for both candidates' interviews pale in comparison to the 67 million viewers who tuned in to watch Trump and Harris' ABC News debate on Sep. 10, according to Nielsen.