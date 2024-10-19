Florida Democrats are teaming up with Swifties for Harris voter outreach groups to take advantage of superstar Taylor Swift's three Miami shows this weekend, according to a report.

They are hosting listening parties, statewide canvasses and phone banking, as well as tie-ins to merchandise and streaming of Swift's song mash-ups, Politico reported.

They are also hoping to reach about 1.5 million Florida voters by sending text messages saying: "I Know Places You Can Vote" and "How To Get The Girl Elected" as part of what they're calling the "Eras Tour (GOTV Version)."

The Democratic National Committee will also introduce a new Snapchat filter with a banner that says: "In My Voting Era" and "Be fearless for ____," allowing users to fill in the blank with "Equality," "Reproductive Rights" or "Climate Action," Politico reported.

Swift's fans can also click on IWillVote.com.

In addition the DNC will also use billboards in the area to feature Harris and air messages like: "Welcome to your voting era! Swiftly go to the polls and vote for Democrats!"

It's unknown whether Swift, who has endorsed the vice president, will make a statement at one of her performances. But Democrats will nevertheless use the concerts to canvass outside the event and urge people to vote with Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Florida state House candidate Laura Kelley, the report said.

"She holds immense power to get out the vote," Eden Giagnorio, spokesperson for the Florida Democratic Party, told Politico.

"We hope our organizing efforts will help voters connect the dots — but nothing compares to her advocacy around it," Giagnorio said.

Then there's the timing.

Harris turns 60 on Sunday, the final day of Swift's Miami tour.

"Nothing that Taylor Swift does is accidental," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in Tallahassee this week, Politico reported. "She's very purposeful in how she interacts with her fans, and so I think that her voice in this election is making a big difference."

Republicans will do some counter-programming by running a Donald Trump-themed caravan on Sunday.

The GOP will also seize on Swift's shows to focus on the rising costs of concert tickets, connecting them as the "prime example of economic devastation under the Biden-Harris administration," said Kevin Cooper, vice chair for Miami-Dade GOP.

He also said people at the concerts are there to be entertained, not told how to vote.

"People are there to have a good time and listen to music," Cooper said, not to receive "partisan political messages."