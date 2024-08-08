Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, alongside her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, kicked off their joint campaign with rallies in the crucial battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday.

Addressing a lively crowd in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Walz showcased his Midwestern roots. "Hello, Eau Claire! Isn't it good to have a candidate who can pronounce the name correctly?" he quipped, drawing cheers from thousands of supporters, Reuters reported.

The campaign tour marks the introduction of Walz to the national stage after he emerged as Harris' vice-presidential pick, beating out more prominent Democrats.

Walz, a former teacher, football coach, and Army National Guard veteran, brings a diverse background to the ticket.

The Harris-Walz campaign is focused on presenting a united front against Republican contenders Donald Trump and U.S. Senator JD Vance as the November 5 election nears.

At a Detroit rally, Harris focused on the optimistic spirit of their campaign.

"We are joyful warriors," she said, reflecting the renewed enthusiasm among Democrats since she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket two weeks ago.

Recent polls indicate that Harris has regained the lead that Trump had gained during Biden's faltering campaign.

The campaign reported raising $36 million in the 24 hours following Walz's announcement, with over 27,000 attendees at Wednesday's rallies.

Trump and Vance have criticized Walz as being too left-wing, similar to their attacks on Harris.

With Trump off the campaign trail this week, Vance has been shadowing Harris and Walz, holding events near their rallies.

The campaign plans for both teams were altered due to Tropical Storm Debby, postponing events in Georgia and North Carolina.

Earlier in Detroit, Vance criticized Walz's handling of the 2020 Minneapolis protests and questioned his military record, alleging he abandoned his National Guard unit before deployment to Iraq in 2005.

Walz retired from the Guard to run for Congress after 24 years of service.

Wisconsin and Michigan are pivotal for the Democrats, as unexpected losses in these states in 2016 contributed to Trump's victory.

Biden managed to win both states in 2020, but his departure from the race left a tight contest in Michigan, complicated by discontent within the state's Arab and Muslim American communities over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In Detroit, pro-Palestinian protesters briefly interrupted Harris' speech, chanting against her perceived stance on the issue.

Harris, maintaining her composure, asserted the importance of democracy and continued her speech despite the interruptions.

Harris is seen by some activists as a more vocal advocate for Palestinian human rights compared to Biden, despite similar policy positions.