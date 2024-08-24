Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will begin a bus tour of southern Georgia next week. This will be their first joint campaign event in the state and their initial public appearance following the Democratic convention in Chicago, reported NBC News.

The ticket plans to leverage the momentum from the party's convention to power through the final stages of the general election. Next week, Harris and Walz will kick off a bus tour in southern Georgia. They will also record their first joint interview and attend several fundraisers, which are expected to be held in New York, California, Florida, and Georgia, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

After the tour, Harris will lead a solo rally in Savannah, Georgia. This visit will be Harris' seventh trip to the state this year and her second since starting her presidential campaign last month. Harris and Walz had originally planned to visit Savannah as part of their battleground state tour earlier this month. However, they had to postpone the event because of Tropical Storm Debbie.

Harris and Walz's visit comes as the Republican ticket intensifies its campaigning in Georgia. Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance of Ohio held a campaign event in Valdosta on Thursday, and former President Donald Trump recently held a rally in Atlanta. Republicans are working to build on polls that suggest they might attract a greater number of Black and Latino voters this election cycle.

While the exact locations of Harris and Walz's visit are not yet clear, Southern Georgia is home to some of the state's largest Black populations, including Dougherty County, which has the second-highest percentage of Black residents in Georgia. The campaign has also opened field offices in Albany and Valdosta, two cities with significant Black communities.

Earlier this month, Harris held her second presidential campaign rally in Atlanta, which featured Megan Thee Stallion. The campaign reported that the event drew over 10,000 attendees.

Earlier, in a poll, it was revealed that former President Trump and Vice President Harris are tied among Georgia voters, as Harris strengthens her position in the campaign and puts the Peach State back in play.

According to the AARP poll published earlier this month, it was found that both Trump and Harris received 48 percent support when placed head-to-head. With third-party candidates included, Trump takes a 2-point lead, 46-44 percent, with Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking 7 percent support and 3 percent undecided.

The AARP poll also found that voters are highly motivated, with 79 percent of respondents saying they are very motivated to vote, listing themselves as a 10 out of 10. That includes 88 percent of voters older than 50 years old and 70 percent of voters under 50.

Younger voters were least likely to be motivated, with 60 percent of respondents in the 18-34 group saying they are very motivated.

Republicans have a 10-point edge in motivated voters over Democrats, the poll found.