Styles and Wilde dated in 2021 before they amicably called it quits two years later

The former One Direction singer is currently romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde fueled rumors that they got back together after being spotted at the same Los Angeles gym on Wednesday, months after their split.

The 29-year-old "As It Was" hitmaker and his 39-year-old former ladylove hit the same gym in the southeast of San Fernando Valley, California, and allegedly left just a few minutes apart, according to Daily Mail.

During the outing, Styles sported a simple white t-shirt, blue trousers, and white Vans sneakers while carrying a beige duffel bag. Wilde, for her part, went for a no-make-up look and donned an all-black ensemble, consisting of a sports bra and leggings paired with sunglasses.

It is unclear if the pair went together or if the sighting was purely a coincidence. But an unnamed source told People that the pair are "still very close friends" despite their decision to part ways. So, it's not surprising for them to hang out.

Styles and Wilde amicably ended their relationship in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," an unnamed source told People at the time. While an unidentified friend close to the exes said, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The Grammy winner, who is currently on a successful world tour called "Love On Tour," was first romantically linked to the "Don't Worry Darling" director two years ago, when they were photographed holding hands at Styles' manager's wedding.

But it seemed Styles quickly moved on with another girl after an unnamed source told U.K.'s The Mirror that the singer was already seeing someone else in February.

"Harry is seeing someone. He's going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," the source claimed, according to Daily Mail.

The source continued, "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it's [still in the] early days, things seem to be going well."

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the source's claims.

However, Styles was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski outside the streets of Tokyo during his Japan stop for "Love On Tour" at the Ariake Arena last month.

Though Styles and the 31-year-old model have yet to confirm their relationship, the latter hinted at dating someone she liked two weeks before their kissing video went viral online.

"I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great'," Ratajkowski said during March 9's episode of the "Going Mental with Eileen Kelly" podcast.

She also revealed what she's looking for in a guy, saying, "I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that's very important because I do have a full life. I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before."

Ratajkowski was previously linked to Pete Davidson, Eric Andre, Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo over the past year. In September 2022, she reportedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son named Sylvester.