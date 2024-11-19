Hannah Kobayashi has not been seen by her family since she started sending increasingly alarming text messages after missing a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8.

Kobayashi, a 31-year-old Hawaii native, told her family she was staying in Los Angeles until she rebooked her flight to New York City, but things began unraveling soon after.

"On (Nov. 11), we started getting texts saying that she didn't feel safe, that someone was trying to steal her funds, that someone was trying to take her identity," Larie Pidegon, Kobayashi's aunt, told USA Today. "Weird things, calling us babe, things that weren't quite the normal way that she speaks."

Kobayashi also told a friend that she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds" and was deceived by "someone I thought I loved," according to KTTV-TV.

Her family is now in Los Angeles and created a GoFundMe to cover costs while they work with the Los Angeles Police Department to locate her.

Since Kobayashi was captured leaving LAX on Nov. 8, she has been seen at The Grove, a popular shopping center, and at LAX again on Nov. 11, marking the last time her phone pinged.

Over the weekend, her family saw footage of her near at the Pico Metro in downtown Los Angeles but are unsure when it was taken.

"It is evident Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone," her family told KTTV-TV, adding that they are "gravely concerned for her safety."