Hegseth Compared to 'Busted Teenager' as He Deflects Latest Signal Plans Leak: 'That's Not a Denial'
Hegseth accused reporters of recycling narratives and relying on anonymous sources
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing backlash online after dodging questions about the leaked Signal chat controversy during a tense Easter event interview, prompting comparisons to a "busted teenager" and sparking further speculation.
While attending the White House Easter Egg Roll Monday morning, Hegseth was approached by reporters about a report by the New York Times regarding a second alleged Signal leak. Hegseth proceeded to launch a tirade against the media, accusing them of recycling narratives and relying on anonymous sources.
The defense secretary's evasive tone and tense demeanor immediately drew attention, with social media users mocking his body language.
"That body language though...worse than a teenager caught by his parents. Clearly agitated and knows he's busted," one user commented.
The deflection only fueled online speculation, with critics stating "that's not a denial," on terms of Hegseth's response about involvement in the leaked chats. The video clip quickly went viral, igniting a flurry of commentary questioning his credibility.
With scrutiny intensifying, Hegseth may now face continued pressure to clarify his role in the messaging group and the nature of the leaks.
