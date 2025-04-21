Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing backlash online after dodging questions about the leaked Signal chat controversy during a tense Easter event interview, prompting comparisons to a "busted teenager" and sparking further speculation.

While attending the White House Easter Egg Roll Monday morning, Hegseth was approached by reporters about a report by the New York Times regarding a second alleged Signal leak. Hegseth proceeded to launch a tirade against the media, accusing them of recycling narratives and relying on anonymous sources.

.@SecDef Hegseth on "Signal chat controversy": "What a big surprise that a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax, won't give back their Pulitzers, they got Pulitzers for a bunch of lies ... This is what… pic.twitter.com/qYH8O98EtX — CSPAN (@cspan) April 21, 2025

The defense secretary's evasive tone and tense demeanor immediately drew attention, with social media users mocking his body language.

"That body language though...worse than a teenager caught by his parents. Clearly agitated and knows he's busted," one user commented.

That body language though…worse than a teenager caught by his parents. Clearly agitated and knows he’s busted. Wonder if he’s drinking again? — RJ (@RJ_was_H3re) April 21, 2025

The voice crack at 00:32 is just *chefs kiss* — Arturo 𓂀 (@mistertoybox) April 21, 2025

The deflection only fueled online speculation, with critics stating "that's not a denial," on terms of Hegseth's response about involvement in the leaked chats. The video clip quickly went viral, igniting a flurry of commentary questioning his credibility.

Soooooo that's not a denial. https://t.co/GFmlce0ptt — Alex Drake (@Drakeycakes) April 21, 2025

Is the Russian “hoax” in the room with you right now? — Eli (@EliStrawmaning) April 21, 2025

With scrutiny intensifying, Hegseth may now face continued pressure to clarify his role in the messaging group and the nature of the leaks.

Originally published on Latin Times