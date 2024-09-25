Satellite footage from the National Hurricane Center shows how Tropical Storm Helene is intensifying as it nears Florida, where it's expected to land as a category 3 hurricane.

Helene is set to hit the Gulf of Mexico as early as Wednesday, and then intensify quickly before hitting the Big Bend area less than two days later as a hurricane.

"There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend. The highest inundation levels are expected along the coast of the Florida Big Bend. Residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so," reads a passage of the release by the NHC.

Helene is large, strengthening tropical cyclone, set to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mandatory evacuations began in counties near the Big Bend area, including Gulf and Franklin, where communities could see between 10 and 15 of storm surge.

The center added that those living in the Big Bend area should complete preparations to "protect life and property" by early Thursday.

Practically the entire state is reached by a state of emergency declared by Governor Ron DeSantis, who cited risks associated with the system's development, including concerns about coastal erosion, widespread power outages and damage to roadways, hospitals and schools.

"The incoming heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause widespread power outages due to fallen trees and power lines," reads a passage of DeSantis' executive order. "There is a significant threat of storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and damaging winds to the Florida Gulf Coast."

Sandbags were also distributed to residents in Tallahassee, Gulfport, and Henrico County ahead of potential flooding. The state has also deployed Florida National Guard soldiers as well as search and rescue teams. Florida State University and Florida A&M University in Tallahassee closed their campuses as of Wednesday.