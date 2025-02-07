A major winter storm is set to slam 27 states with up to a foot of snow, creating dangerous travel conditions, widespread power outages, and ice accumulation.

The storm, named Garnett, will begin Friday and intensify Saturday, stretching from the Northern Plains to the East Coast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

States in the Storm's Path

Residents in the following states should brace for heavy snow, ice, and high winds:

🔹 Midwest & Plains: North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio.

🔹 East Coast & New England: West Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine.

What to Expect

• Snowfall: A narrow band from the Dakotas to Boston could see 6-12 inches, with local totals up to 18 inches.

• Ice Accumulation: A quarter inch or more of ice could coat roads, tree limbs and power lines from Iowa to the Northeast.

• Power Outages: Areas from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia face high risks of downed power lines and blackouts.

• Travel Warnings: The National Weather Service (NWS) advises against travel, urging drivers to carry emergency kits with blankets, food and flashlights.

More Storms Ahead

Garnett won't be the last—another Texas-based storm is expected next week, continuing a relentless series of winter storms into mid-February.

If you live in these states, prepare now—stay off the roads, charge devices and stock up on essentials.

