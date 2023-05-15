KEY POINTS BTS member Jimin reportedly has a waistline of 27 inches

BTS member Jimin's waistline measurement was revealed in an exhibition in South Korea.

The 27-year-old "Like Crazy" hitmaker reportedly has a waist size of 27 inches, Koreaboo reported.

One unnamed fan who spoke to the outlet revealed that the information was shared by a guide at an exhibition displaying a hanbok — a type of traditional Korean clothing — that was worn by Jimin and designed by one of the most sought-after designers in the country, Kim Ri Eul.

"Jimin's arms and legs are so long, we had to make the mannequin's height 180 centimeters. Jimin's waist size is 27 inches, so we had to slim down the waist on the mannequin. Since he is a dancer, we made the pants more of a relaxed fit," the fan quoted an exhibition guide as saying.

The fan also shared that the designer had to re-adjust the waist multiple times due to Jimin's slim measurements since one attempt "wasn't enough."

According to the outlet, Jimin stands at 174 centimeters (5 feet and 8 inches) and weighs 58 kilograms (127.8 pounds).

It is unclear what exhibit the fan attended. But the custom-made hanbok is reportedly displayed at La Vie est Belle Country Club in Chuncheon City, Gangwon-do.

It was originally put up for auction in 2021, but the event was canceled following criticisms over the product being marketed as "unwashed."

The hanbok was worn by Jimin during a performance of "Idol" alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" over three years ago.

Jimin has been vocal about his body weight journey and revealed that he follows a strict diet to maintain a weight within the 50-kilogram range.

"It's not easy keeping my weight within the 50-kilogram range. But I'm kind of getting used to it now," he said in a behind-the-scenes video of "Set Me Free Pt.2" uploaded via Hybe Labels' YouTube channel.

"Every night, I write down what I want to eat before going to bed. Yesterday, I wrote down kalguksu, daechang, and rameyon," he shared, adding that he also craved a traditional spicy South Korean delicacy called tteokbokki.

During an episode of South Korean broadcaster JBTC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" in 2017, Jimin revealed that he only ate one meal per day in an effort to become "handsome" while practicing BTS' hit track "Blood, Sweat & Tears," which was the lead single of the group's 2016 album "Wings."

Jimin is currently promoting his recently released solo album, "Face," which debuted on the Billboard 200 music chart at No. 2 and earned him the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 with his single "Like Crazy."

Jimin became the first-ever South Korean solo artist to top the Hot 100 music chart and the first BTS member to achieve this feat.