Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, a social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group, and blasted the verdict holding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

A New York jury Tuesday found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the spring of 1996 and that he also defamed her when he denied her claim, saying she was making up the story to boost sales of her book. Carroll was then awarded $5 million for battery and defamation, but Trump will not face any jail time as a result of the civil verdict.

In the hours following the verdict, Trump hopped on his social media platform where he lambasted the trial and claimed it had been "unfair."

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace - a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"Very unfair trial," Trump later posted. "What else can you expect from a Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be, speaking to, and in control of, a jury from an anti-trump area which is probably the worst place in the U.S. for me to get a fair 'trial.'"

It is important to note that while the jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and held him liable for battery, they did not find that there was proof that he raped her.

Joe Tacopina, a Trump attorney, also lambasted the verdict, calling it "strange." He added that they will "obviously" be appealing the verdict, per CNN.

Trump also confirmed plans to appeal the decision in an interview with Fox News following the delivery of the verdict.

"We'll appeal. We got treated very badly by the Clinton-appointed judge," Trump said. "And [Carroll] is a Clinton person, too."

Carroll, 79, alleged she met Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996 when he had been shopping for a gift for "a girl." Carroll said she and Trump shopped together before he pushed her into a dressing room and assaulted her.