Lip-reading experts attempted to decipher the private conversation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, caught on camera during Monday's playoff between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, enjoying a night out without their kids, 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Clips of the couple went viral on social media, including one clip showing them as the arena's kiss cam victim, where Markle, 41, was seen laughing awkwardly and placing her hand on her husband's arm while he seemingly leaned in for a kiss.

But what sparked the interest of many viewers was when the televised broadcast panned to the couple, who appeared to be having a private conversation during their date night.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested to U.K.'s The Mirror that the couple appeared to be discussing the "verdict" of their night out. He believed that the duchess told Prince Harry, "It's brilliant," to which the latter only responded, "Yeah," along with a nod in agreement at the beginning of the clip.

Then Markle added, "Right, it's because it's your favorite there," before the camera panned back to the game.

Meanwhile, another lip-reading expert John Cassidy told The Sun that he seemed to think that Markle told Prince Harry at one point to "put on the account," though it's unclear what the couple really discussed. Afterward, the duke responded with "yep" and a nod before his wife allegedly said, "That's brilliant, that's what I'm saying."

The Lakers date marks the Sussexes' first public appearance since announcing that Prince Harry will attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey alone. Meanwhile, his wife will remain in California with their children to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

An unnamed source told People on Friday that the Sussexes' eldest son will be having a "low-key" party at home, and they will be surrounded by close friends and family, most notably Markle's mom, Doria Ragland.

Following the announcement, reports have circulated that the duchess was skipping the event because of an alleged letter she wrote to the 74-year-old monarch about racism concerns and "unconscious bias" within Great Britain's royal family.

But a spokesperson for the couple has since denied these claims via NBC News, saying, "any [other] suggestion" about her absence was "false and frankly ridiculous."