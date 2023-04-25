KEY POINTS Kara Kennedy claimed the Sussexes were the ones who leaked stories about the 2021 letter

Queen Camilla was reportedly not happy with Meghan Markle's recent outburst.

Dan Wootton was joined by The Spectator's royal correspondent Kara Kennedy, entertainment reporter and commentator Rebecca Twomey, and royal correspondent Richard Fitzwilliams in the recent episode of "GB News." During their discussion, Wootton asked for Kennedy's opinion following Markle's recent statement about the media "creating circus" over the reports that she sent King Charles a letter about the royals' "unconscious bias." The TV host and presenter said it was the Sussexes who created the circus.

"I think, timing is impeccable with this one," Kennedy said. "They seem to have the best time to leak stories ever. So, this story went out Friday, which was what would have been the Queen's 97th birthday, meant to be a day of remembrance, a day of celebration, and it turned into a Meghan and Harry circus yet again."

Kennedy claimed it was "pretty obvious who leaked this letter" without dropping names. She added that there's only one side with "an agenda." The royal correspondent also shared a conversation she had with people close to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"I spoke to people close to Charles and Camilla the other day, and Camilla was supposedly devastated that they feel like they're on the back foot yet again. She was also devastated after the Jeremy Clarkson column because, again, it kind of substantiated Meghan's claims. I think it's time to move on now. It's time to stop feeding the beast," Kennedy added.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

The Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement Sunday calling the rumors about her allegedly skipping her father-in-law's crowning over a letter she sent him in 2021, expressing concerns over "unconscious bias" in the royal household.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," Markle's rep told People. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

The statement came after a report from The Telegraph alleged that Markle sent the letter to His Majesty after she received a letter from him expressing sadness over the tension within their family. She reportedly penned the "unconscious bias" letter over the "concerns and conversations" within the royal household "about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born," which she and Prince Harry both mentioned during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.