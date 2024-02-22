Silicon Valley isn't just a location; it's a symbol of innovation and economic prowess. It all started with the founding of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, marking the area's genesis. Since then, Silicon Valley has become a hub of unparalleled intellect and transformation.

Today, its home to tech titans like Apple in Cupertino, Google in Mountain View, and Oracle in Redwood City. As the population of the region continues to surge, it mirrors Silicon Valley's irresistible attraction for top talent and forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Daily, fresh startups surface, further enriching the area's renowned reputation as a hub of innovation and creativity.

Here are the15 highest-grossing companies in the Silicon Valley.

15.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is a prominent cloud software company valued at over $78 billion as of January 1st. Based in Santa Clara, it resides at the heart of Silicon Valley alongside tech giants like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). Its strategic location provides access to some of the world's most talented software developers, contributing to its growth since its establishment in 2004. Among the 920 hedge funds tracked, 103 held long positions in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) by the end of the third quarter.

14.

Paypal Holdings



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a digital payments leader headquartered in San Jose, California, amidst Silicon Valley's innovation hub. With a market capitalization of $81.19 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 14.93, analysts predict earnings per share of $4.77 in the next year. Backed by 126 hedge fund holders, PayPal continues to thrive in the high-tech landscape, contributing to San Jose's status as a global economic powerhouse.

13.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a leading global provider of materials engineering solutions, specializing in semiconductors and flat panel displays. Located near major semiconductor players like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) in Santa Clara, its headquarters strategically position it within the industry hub. With a market capitalization of $82.20 billion at the start of 2023, Applied Materials maintains its forefront position in technological advancement.

12.

Advanced Micro Devices

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, in Santa Clara, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is a prominent semiconductor company. Originally founded in Sunnyvale, AMD relocated its headquarters to a cutting-edge 220,000 square foot facility in 2016. Since then, it has notably expanded its market share, rivaling industry giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). As of January 1st, AMD boasts a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, while Intel Corporation holds a comparable value at $109.07 billion, reflecting AMD's remarkable growth and competitive stance in the semiconductor market.

11.

Intel Corporation

Headquartered in Silicon Valley's hub, Santa Clara, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is a prominent semiconductor leader, forecasting 2022 revenues of $63 billion to $64 billion. Despite recent stock performance challenges amid industry shifts, Intel maintains its stature as one of the world's most valuable semiconductor firms, with a market capitalization of $109.07 billion as of January 1. Innovation remains key for Intel to potentially reclaim market share in the future.

10.

Intuit

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) stands as a major player in financial software, renowned for products like TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint. With a substantial market capitalization of $109.34 billion, Intuit holds prominence among Silicon Valley's top companies, headquartered in Mountain View. Notably, according to Mountain View's 2020 financial report, Intuit ranked as the city's second-largest employer, following only Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG).

9.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), an internet streaming trailblazer, secures the 9th spot among the 15 Most Valuable Silicon Valley Companies globally, boasting a market capitalization of $131.22 billion. Headquartered in Los Gatos, Silicon Valley, Netflix reigns as the city's largest employer with over 2,500 employees as of 2021. Notably, it garners significant investment interest, with 115 elite hedge funds in our database holding shares, underlining its status as a prime technology stock.

8.

Salesforce

Headquartered in San Francisco, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) epitomizes the evolving landscape of the 'New Silicon Valley,' extending beyond its traditional boundaries in the San Francisco Bay Area. Established in 1999, Salesforce has burgeoned into a cloud enterprise software giant, boasting a market capitalization of $132.58 billion. With 117 elite hedge funds holding shares as of Q3, Salesforce ranks among the most widely held software stocks, emblematic of its significant growth and investor appeal.

7.

Adobe

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), headquartered in San Francisco, stands at the forefront of the 'New Silicon Valley,' extending the region's innovation hub beyond its traditional boundaries. With a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, Salesforce has experienced significant growth since its 1999 inception. Notably, 117 elite hedge funds held shares of Salesforce as of Q3, affirming its status as one of the most widely held software stocks among elite funds.

6.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), headquartered in San Jose, is a foremost network products manufacturer, boasting a market capitalization of $195.70 billion. An original leader in Silicon Valley's dot-com era, Cisco's network solutions were pivotal for internet infrastructure development. While its stock has yet to surpass 2000 highs, Cisco remains among the world's most valuable tech companies. With growing earnings potential, it holds promise for future growth, contingent on sustained fundamental performance.

5.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), headquartered in San Jose, stands as a leading semiconductor powerhouse with a market capitalization of $233.65 billion at the onset of 2023. Its robust revenue growth, partly attributed to strategic mergers and acquisitions, underscores its market dominance. The pending $61 billion deal to acquire VMware hints at further expansion prospects. With 74 hedge funds holding shares as of Q3, Broadcom remains a favored choice among investors eyeing tech sector growth.

4.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), headquartered in Menlo Park, stands as a social media titan, boasting a market capitalization of $319.88 billion. As the largest employer in Menlo Park, with 18,500 employees per the city's 2021 financial report, Meta significantly impacts the local workforce dynamic, considering the city's modest population of 33,780 as per the 2020 census. This substantial employment presence likely reflects the city's high proficiency in computer science.

3.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), headquartered in Santa Clara, reigns as the premier semiconductor powerhouse in Silicon Valley, boasting a market capitalization of $364.18 billion as of 2023's dawn. With access to top-tier engineers, NVIDIA continually enhances its market-leading GPUs, integral to various AI processes. Garnering investment interest, 89 hedge funds in our tracking database held shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) as of the third quarter, underlining its status as a favored investment choice.

2.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), the search giant, commands a staggering market capitalization of $1.145 trillion, making it Mountain View's most valuable company and the second most valuable in Silicon Valley. Boasting the sprawling Googleplex headquarters spanning over 3 million square feet, Alphabet epitomizes technological prowess. With 156 elite hedge funds in our database holding shares as of Q3, Alphabet remains a cornerstone investment choice among elite funds in the tech sector.

1.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), housed in the iconic Apple Park in Cupertino, boasts a circular architectural marvel accommodating over 12,000 employees. As the epitome of Silicon Valley success, Apple commands a market capitalization of $2.066 trillion, securing the top spot among the 15 Most Valuable Silicon Valley Companies globally. With 140 elite hedge funds holding shares as of September's end, Apple remains a coveted investment choice among top-tier funds in the tech sector.

Silicon Valley's elite

Silicon Valley stands as the epicenter of innovation and economic prowess, boasting some of the world's most valuable companies. From tech giants like Apple and Alphabet to semiconductor leaders such as NVIDIA and Broadcom, these companies exemplify the region's unmatched ability to drive progress and shape industries. As Silicon Valley continues to evolve and expand its influence, these top companies remain at the forefront, propelling the world into a future defined by innovation and technological advancement.