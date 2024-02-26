Indian movies have captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of vibrant storytelling, mesmerizing musical numbers, and rich cultural tapestry. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the picturesque landscapes of Kerala, Indian cinema offers a kaleidoscope of narratives that resonate with viewers across borders.

One of the key appeals of Indian movies lies in their ability to transport audiences into a world filled with emotion, drama, and spectacle. Whether it's the epic historical sagas that showcase the grandeur of India's rich heritage or the heartwarming family dramas that explore universal themes of love and sacrifice, Indian films have a knack for tapping into the depths of human experience. The inclusion of elaborate song and dance sequences has become synonymous with Indian cinema, adding an extra layer of entertainment and cultural immersion. These musical interludes not only serve as moments of artistic expression, but also contribute to the overall narrative, enhancing the storytelling experience for audiences.

Another aspect of Indian cinema's worldwide appeal is its sheer diversity. With a multitude of languages, cultures, and regional flavors, Indian movies offer something for everyone. Whether it's the action-packed thrillers of Bollywood, the poignant dramas of the Tamil film industry, or the visually stunning epics of Telugu cinema, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to Indian films.

Top grossing Indian movies

50.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), $14.10M

Genre: Musical drama

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Stars: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Description: While recovering from an assassination attempt four days before his coronation, a stern prince is replaced by a romantic lookalike.

49.

Bajirao Mastani (2015), $20M

Genre: Historical Drama

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Stars: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tanvi Azmi

Description: An account of the romance between the Maratha general, Baji Rao I and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand.

48.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022), $27M

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni

Description: A DJ with superpowers and his ladylove embark on a mission to protect the Brahmastra, a weapon of enormous energy, from dark forces closing in on them.

47.

Badhaai Ho (2018), $28M

Genre: Comedy Drama

Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

Description: A middle-aged couple's unexpected pregnancy and its impact on their family and society.

46.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), $30M

Director: Kabir Khan

Stars: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Genre: Action Romance

Description: A spy thriller about an Indian RAW agent and a Pakistani ISI agent who fall in love while on a mission.

45.

Dabangg 2 (2012), $32M

Genre: Action Comedy

Director: Arbaaz Khan

Stars: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Description: A sequel to the 2010 film Dabangg, featuring the further adventures of Chulbul Pandey, a fearless cop with a penchant for justice.

44.

Dilwale (2015), $33M

Director: Rohit Shetty

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Description: A story of love, family, and betrayal, with a dose of action and comedy.

43.

Fighter (2024), $37M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Siddharth Anand

Stars: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh

Description: Top IAF aviators come together in the face of imminent danger, to form Air Dragons. FIGHTER unfolds their camaraderie, brotherhood and battles, internal and external.

42.

Kantara (2022), $38M

Genre: Action Drama

Director: Rishab Shetty

Stars: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda

Description: When greed paves the way for betrayal, scheming and murder, a young tribal reluctantly dons the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice.

41.

Raees (2017), $40M

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Genre: Crime Action Drama

Description: A bootlegger's rise to power and subsequent confrontation with a police officer.

40.

Saaho (2019), $41M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Sujeeth

Stars: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Description: In a fictional megalopolis, a stunning underworld theft triggers a fierce power struggle among the gangsters, with an enigmatic cop on their trail.

39.

Dunki (2023), $41M

Genre: Comedy

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu

Description: When his friends in Punjab struggle to clear the immigration process, an ex-soldier guides them on a risky journey to enter the UK without permission.

38.

Vikram (2022), $42M

Genre: Crime Thriller

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Stars: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain

Description: A special investigator discovers a case of serial killings is not what it seems to be, and leading down this path is only going to end in a war between everyone involved.

37.

Stree (2018), $42M

Genre: Horror Comedy

Director: Amar Kaushik

Stars: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

Description: A small-town tale revolving around an urban legend about a female spirit who preys on men.

36.

Thugs of Hindostan (2018), $43M

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Stars: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen, Katrina Kaif

Description: A story about one man's love for his nation and another's love for power. An epic adventure filled with edge-of-the-seat thrills and war on the seas.

35.

Drishyam 2 (2022), $44M

Genre: Crime Mystery

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran

Description: A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Vijay Salgaonkar be able to protect his family this time?

34.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), $45M

Genre: Historical drama

Director: Om Raut

Stars: Ajay Devgn, SaifbAli Khan, Kajol,

Description: A biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha warrior.

33.

Hindi Medium (2017), $47M

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Saket Chaudhary

Stars: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, Deepak Dobriyal

Description: A couple from Chandni Chowk aspire to give their daughter the best education and thus be a part of and accepted by the elite of Delhi.

32.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021), $48M

Genre: Action

Director: Sukumar

Stars: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna

Description: A laborer rises through the ranks of a red sandal smuggling syndicate, making some powerful enemies in the process.

31.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), $49M

Genre: Action Drama

Director: Aditya Dhar

Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam

Description: Based on the true events of the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control.

30.

Baaghi 2 (2018), $50M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Ahmed Khan

Stars: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Description: A battle-hardened army officer embarks on a mission to find his ex-lover's kidnapped daughter.

29.

Jailer (I) (2023), $52M

Genre: Crime Action

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Stars: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff

Description: A retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. But the road leads him to a familiar, albeit a bit darker place. Can he emerge from this complex situation successfully?

28.

2.0 (2018), $53M

Genre: Sci-Fi Action Thriller

Director: S. Shankar

Stars: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson

Description: A sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran", featuring a battle between a humanoid robot and a monstrous bird-like creature.

27.

Race 3 (2018), $54M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Remo D'Souza

Stars: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez

Description: A wealthy family embroiled in a high-stakes game of deceit and betrayal, with dangerous consequences.

26.

Simmba (2018), $58M

Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Director: Rohit Shetty

Stars: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Description: A corrupt cop's transformation into a righteous law enforcer after a life-changing incident.

25.

Andhadhun (2018), $65M

Genre: Crime Thriller

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Description: A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a murder mystery, leading to a series of unexpected twists and turns.

24.

Leo (2023), $66M

Genre: Action

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Stars: Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Kamal Haasan

Description: Parthiban is a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir, who fends off a gang of murderous thugs and gains attention from a drug cartel claiming he was once a part of them.

23.

Kabir Singh (2019), $68M

Genre: Romantic Drama

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani

Description: A brilliant yet impulsive young surgeon spirals into self-destructive behavior after his girlfriend marries someone else.

22.

Gadar 2 (2023), $68M

Genre: Action Drama

Director: Anil Sharma

Stars: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Description: When Tara Singh goes missing during a skirmish and is believed to be captured in Pakistan, his son Jeet sets out to rescue him and enters a labyrinth from which they both must escape at all costs.

21.

Happy New Year (2014), $70M

Genre: Heist Comedy

Director: Farah Khan

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan

Description: A team of losers attempt to pull off mass revenge against a past traitor, with the help of a con artist.

20.

War (2019), $76M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Siddharth Anand

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor

Description: An Indian soldier is assigned to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue.

19.

Sanju (2018), $80M

Genre: Biographical Drama

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal

Description: A biopic on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

18.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022), $81M

Genre: Historical Drama

Director: Mani Ratnam

Stars: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi

Description: Vandiyathevan crosses the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan, while Kundavai attempts to establish political peace as vassals and petty chieftains plot against the throne.

17.

Chennai Express (2013), $83M

Genre: Action Comedy

Director: Rohit Shetty

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Description: A man travels to fulfill his late grandfather's last wish but gets embroiled in a series of misadventures.

16.

Padmaavat (2018), $86M

Genre: Period Drama

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor

Description: Based on the epic poem "Padmavat", the film portrays the story of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen.

15.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), $87M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Stars: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Description: A sequel to the 2012 movie "Ek Tha Tiger", featuring a mission to rescue nurses held hostage by a terrorist organization.

14.

Animal (2023), $90M

Genre: Action

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna

Description: The hardened son of a powerful industrialist returns home after years abroad and vows to take bloody revenge on those threatening his father's life.

13.

3 Idiots (2009), $92M

Genre: Comedy drama

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Stars: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi

Description: Two friends are searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them "idiots".

12.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), $100M

Genre: Epic Action Drama

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Stars: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty

Description: The beginning of an epic saga about the battle for a kingdom.

11.

Dhoom 3 (2013), $101M

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Stars: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan

Description: A circus entertainer seeks revenge on the bank that ruined his family.

10.

Pathaan (2023), $104M

Genre: Adventure, Thriller

Director: Siddharth Anand

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Description: An Indian Intelligence agent races against a doomsday clock as a ruthless mercenary, with a bitter vendetta, mounts an apocalyptic attack against the country.

9.

Jawan (2023), $116M

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Atlee

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone

Description: A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice - and that lead him to an unexpected reunion.

8.

Sultan (2016), $120M

Genre: Sports Drama

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Stars: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

Description: A wrestler's journey to redemption, love, and glory.

7.

PK (2014), $140M

Genre: Satirical Comedy Drama

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Stars: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt

Description: An alien lands on Earth on a research mission, blending in with the human population and questioning societal norms.

6.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), $141M

Genre: Drama

Director: Kabir Khan

Stars: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Description: A devout Hanuman devotee embarks on a journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family against all odds.

5.

Secret Superstar (2017), $154M

Genre: Musical Drama

Director: Advait Chandan

Stars: Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Aamir Khan

Description: A young Muslim girl with dreams of becoming a singer finds an unlikely mentor in a reclusive musician.

4.

RRR (2022), $170M

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Stars: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

Description: A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India. "RRR" song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

3.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), $190M

Genre: Action

Director: Prashanth Neel

Stars: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt

Description: In the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, Rocky's name strikes fear into his foes, while the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

2.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), $270M

Genre: Epic Drama

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Stars: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty

Description: The second installment in the Baahubali series, it concludes the epic saga of two warring brothers and their battle for the kingdom.

1.

Dangal (2016), $330M

Genre: Biographical Sports Drama

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Stars: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Description: Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, who become world-class wrestlers.

Indian cinema: A global phenomenon

Indian movies continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their rich storytelling, cultural resonance, and universal themes. As the industry continues to evolve and innovate, its influence on the global cinematic landscape is sure to endure for years to come.