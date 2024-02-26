50 Highest Grossing Indian Movies: From Bollywood To Beyond
Indian movies have captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of vibrant storytelling, mesmerizing musical numbers, and rich cultural tapestry. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the picturesque landscapes of Kerala, Indian cinema offers a kaleidoscope of narratives that resonate with viewers across borders.
One of the key appeals of Indian movies lies in their ability to transport audiences into a world filled with emotion, drama, and spectacle. Whether it's the epic historical sagas that showcase the grandeur of India's rich heritage or the heartwarming family dramas that explore universal themes of love and sacrifice, Indian films have a knack for tapping into the depths of human experience. The inclusion of elaborate song and dance sequences has become synonymous with Indian cinema, adding an extra layer of entertainment and cultural immersion. These musical interludes not only serve as moments of artistic expression, but also contribute to the overall narrative, enhancing the storytelling experience for audiences.
Another aspect of Indian cinema's worldwide appeal is its sheer diversity. With a multitude of languages, cultures, and regional flavors, Indian movies offer something for everyone. Whether it's the action-packed thrillers of Bollywood, the poignant dramas of the Tamil film industry, or the visually stunning epics of Telugu cinema, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to Indian films.
Top grossing Indian movies
50.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), $14.10M
Genre: Musical drama
Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Stars: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh
Description: While recovering from an assassination attempt four days before his coronation, a stern prince is replaced by a romantic lookalike.
49.
Bajirao Mastani (2015), $20M
Genre: Historical Drama
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Stars: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tanvi Azmi
Description: An account of the romance between the Maratha general, Baji Rao I and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand.
48.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022), $27M
Genre: Fantasy adventure
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni
Description: A DJ with superpowers and his ladylove embark on a mission to protect the Brahmastra, a weapon of enormous energy, from dark forces closing in on them.
47.
Badhaai Ho (2018), $28M
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma
Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao
Description: A middle-aged couple's unexpected pregnancy and its impact on their family and society.
46.
Ek Tha Tiger (2012), $30M
Director: Kabir Khan
Stars: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Genre: Action Romance
Description: A spy thriller about an Indian RAW agent and a Pakistani ISI agent who fall in love while on a mission.
45.
Dabangg 2 (2012), $32M
Genre: Action Comedy
Director: Arbaaz Khan
Stars: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha
Description: A sequel to the 2010 film Dabangg, featuring the further adventures of Chulbul Pandey, a fearless cop with a penchant for justice.
44.
Dilwale (2015), $33M
Director: Rohit Shetty
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon
Genre: Romantic Action Comedy
Description: A story of love, family, and betrayal, with a dose of action and comedy.
43.
Fighter (2024), $37M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Siddharth Anand
Stars: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh
Description: Top IAF aviators come together in the face of imminent danger, to form Air Dragons. FIGHTER unfolds their camaraderie, brotherhood and battles, internal and external.
42.
Kantara (2022), $38M
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Rishab Shetty
Stars: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda
Description: When greed paves the way for betrayal, scheming and murder, a young tribal reluctantly dons the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice.
41.
Raees (2017), $40M
Director: Rahul Dholakia
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Genre: Crime Action Drama
Description: A bootlegger's rise to power and subsequent confrontation with a police officer.
40.
Saaho (2019), $41M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Sujeeth
Stars: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh
Description: In a fictional megalopolis, a stunning underworld theft triggers a fierce power struggle among the gangsters, with an enigmatic cop on their trail.
39.
Dunki (2023), $41M
Genre: Comedy
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu
Description: When his friends in Punjab struggle to clear the immigration process, an ex-soldier guides them on a risky journey to enter the UK without permission.
38.
Vikram (2022), $42M
Genre: Crime Thriller
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Stars: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain
Description: A special investigator discovers a case of serial killings is not what it seems to be, and leading down this path is only going to end in a war between everyone involved.
37.
Stree (2018), $42M
Genre: Horror Comedy
Director: Amar Kaushik
Stars: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor
Description: A small-town tale revolving around an urban legend about a female spirit who preys on men.
36.
Thugs of Hindostan (2018), $43M
Genre: Action, Adventure
Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya
Stars: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen, Katrina Kaif
Description: A story about one man's love for his nation and another's love for power. An epic adventure filled with edge-of-the-seat thrills and war on the seas.
35.
Drishyam 2 (2022), $44M
Genre: Crime Mystery
Director: Abhishek Pathak
Stars: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran
Description: A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Vijay Salgaonkar be able to protect his family this time?
34.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), $45M
Genre: Historical drama
Director: Om Raut
Stars: Ajay Devgn, SaifbAli Khan, Kajol,
Description: A biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha warrior.
33.
Hindi Medium (2017), $47M
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Saket Chaudhary
Stars: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, Deepak Dobriyal
Description: A couple from Chandni Chowk aspire to give their daughter the best education and thus be a part of and accepted by the elite of Delhi.
32.
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021), $48M
Genre: Action
Director: Sukumar
Stars: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna
Description: A laborer rises through the ranks of a red sandal smuggling syndicate, making some powerful enemies in the process.
31.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), $49M
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Aditya Dhar
Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam
Description: Based on the true events of the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control.
30.
Baaghi 2 (2018), $50M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Ahmed Khan
Stars: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani
Description: A battle-hardened army officer embarks on a mission to find his ex-lover's kidnapped daughter.
29.
Jailer (I) (2023), $52M
Genre: Crime Action
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Stars: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff
Description: A retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. But the road leads him to a familiar, albeit a bit darker place. Can he emerge from this complex situation successfully?
28.
2.0 (2018), $53M
Genre: Sci-Fi Action Thriller
Director: S. Shankar
Stars: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson
Description: A sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran", featuring a battle between a humanoid robot and a monstrous bird-like creature.
27.
Race 3 (2018), $54M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Remo D'Souza
Stars: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez
Description: A wealthy family embroiled in a high-stakes game of deceit and betrayal, with dangerous consequences.
26.
Simmba (2018), $58M
Genre: Action Comedy Drama
Director: Rohit Shetty
Stars: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan
Description: A corrupt cop's transformation into a righteous law enforcer after a life-changing incident.
25.
Andhadhun (2018), $65M
Genre: Crime Thriller
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Description: A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a murder mystery, leading to a series of unexpected twists and turns.
24.
Leo (2023), $66M
Genre: Action
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Stars: Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Kamal Haasan
Description: Parthiban is a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir, who fends off a gang of murderous thugs and gains attention from a drug cartel claiming he was once a part of them.
23.
Kabir Singh (2019), $68M
Genre: Romantic Drama
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani
Description: A brilliant yet impulsive young surgeon spirals into self-destructive behavior after his girlfriend marries someone else.
22.
Gadar 2 (2023), $68M
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Anil Sharma
Stars: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel
Description: When Tara Singh goes missing during a skirmish and is believed to be captured in Pakistan, his son Jeet sets out to rescue him and enters a labyrinth from which they both must escape at all costs.
21.
Happy New Year (2014), $70M
Genre: Heist Comedy
Director: Farah Khan
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan
Description: A team of losers attempt to pull off mass revenge against a past traitor, with the help of a con artist.
20.
War (2019), $76M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Siddharth Anand
Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor
Description: An Indian soldier is assigned to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue.
19.
Sanju (2018), $80M
Genre: Biographical Drama
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal
Description: A biopic on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt.
18.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022), $81M
Genre: Historical Drama
Director: Mani Ratnam
Stars: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi
Description: Vandiyathevan crosses the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan, while Kundavai attempts to establish political peace as vassals and petty chieftains plot against the throne.
17.
Chennai Express (2013), $83M
Genre: Action Comedy
Director: Rohit Shetty
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
Description: A man travels to fulfill his late grandfather's last wish but gets embroiled in a series of misadventures.
16.
Padmaavat (2018), $86M
Genre: Period Drama
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor
Description: Based on the epic poem "Padmavat", the film portrays the story of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen.
15.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), $87M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Stars: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Description: A sequel to the 2012 movie "Ek Tha Tiger", featuring a mission to rescue nurses held hostage by a terrorist organization.
14.
Animal (2023), $90M
Genre: Action
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna
Description: The hardened son of a powerful industrialist returns home after years abroad and vows to take bloody revenge on those threatening his father's life.
13.
3 Idiots (2009), $92M
Genre: Comedy drama
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Stars: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi
Description: Two friends are searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them "idiots".
12.
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), $100M
Genre: Epic Action Drama
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Stars: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty
Description: The beginning of an epic saga about the battle for a kingdom.
11.
Dhoom 3 (2013), $101M
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya
Stars: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan
Description: A circus entertainer seeks revenge on the bank that ruined his family.
10.
Pathaan (2023), $104M
Genre: Adventure, Thriller
Director: Siddharth Anand
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
Description: An Indian Intelligence agent races against a doomsday clock as a ruthless mercenary, with a bitter vendetta, mounts an apocalyptic attack against the country.
9.
Jawan (2023), $116M
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Atlee
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone
Description: A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice - and that lead him to an unexpected reunion.
8.
Sultan (2016), $120M
Genre: Sports Drama
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Stars: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma
Description: A wrestler's journey to redemption, love, and glory.
7.
PK (2014), $140M
Genre: Satirical Comedy Drama
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Stars: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt
Description: An alien lands on Earth on a research mission, blending in with the human population and questioning societal norms.
6.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), $141M
Genre: Drama
Director: Kabir Khan
Stars: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Description: A devout Hanuman devotee embarks on a journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family against all odds.
5.
Secret Superstar (2017), $154M
Genre: Musical Drama
Director: Advait Chandan
Stars: Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Aamir Khan
Description: A young Muslim girl with dreams of becoming a singer finds an unlikely mentor in a reclusive musician.
4.
RRR (2022), $170M
Genre: Action, Drama
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Stars: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt
Description: A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India. "RRR" song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar for Best Original Song.
3.
K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), $190M
Genre: Action
Director: Prashanth Neel
Stars: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt
Description: In the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, Rocky's name strikes fear into his foes, while the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.
2.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), $270M
Genre: Epic Drama
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Stars: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty
Description: The second installment in the Baahubali series, it concludes the epic saga of two warring brothers and their battle for the kingdom.
1.
Dangal (2016), $330M
Genre: Biographical Sports Drama
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Stars: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Description: Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, who become world-class wrestlers.
Indian cinema: A global phenomenon
Indian movies continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their rich storytelling, cultural resonance, and universal themes. As the industry continues to evolve and innovate, its influence on the global cinematic landscape is sure to endure for years to come.
