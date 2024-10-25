Hillary Clinton, who called Donald Trump even more "unhinged" than when he ran against her in 2016, said he will be "reenacting" an infamous 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

The former first lady and secretary of state was asked about comments by Trump's former Chief of Staff John Kelly that the Republican presidential candidate meets the definition of a "fascist."

"The term fits," Clinton said in an interview Thursday with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"You know, one other thing that you'll see next week, Kaitlain, is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939," Clinton said about Trump's plan to hold a rally Sunday in the storied sports arena.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1939 was "appalled that neo-Nazis fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany."

Clinton said she doesn't think people should "ignore" Trump's authoritarian instincts.

"It may be a leap for some people, and a lot of others may think, 'I don't want to go there. I don't want to say that.' But please, open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention,'" Clinton concluded.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called Clinton's likening the rally to the 1939 meeting "disgusting."

"Hillary Clinton is so messed up from her raging 8-year-long case of anti-Trump derangement syndrome that she forgot SHE did an event at Madison Square Garden when she was a Senator, and her husband Bill accepted the Democrat nomination there," she said in a statement to the New York Post.

"Putting aside her hypocrisy, Hillary's rhetoric about half of the country is disgusting," she added.