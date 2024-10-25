Numerous former administration aides that served under former President Donald Trump have signed a letter saying they were "not surprised" by John Kelly's bombshell claims shared earlier this week.

The new letter shared Friday was signed by 13 former aides supporting what Kelly, former chief of staff under Trump, said about the former president, as reported by Politico.

The letter from the former Trump aides comes after Kelly accused Trump of being a "fascist" that looked up to dictators and claimed that Trump stated Adolf Hitler "did some good things, too" in an interview with the New York Times.

"The revelations General Kelly brought forward are disturbing and shocking. But because we know Trump and have worked for and alongside him, we were sadly not surprised by what General Kelly had to say," the letter states, according to Politico.

The letter continues, "We applaud General Kelly for highlighting in stark details the danger of a second Trump term. Like General Kelly, we did not take the decision to come forward lightly. We are all lifelong Republicans who served our country. However, there are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments. Everyone should heed General Kelly's warning."

The signees of the letter included former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, former chief of staff at the Dept. of Homeland Security Miles Taylor and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Grisham, as well as fellow signee Olivia Troye, the former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, both spoke at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, as reported by NBC News. Troye was also among the names of Republican officials endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in a letter shared earlier this year.

Originally published by Latin Times.