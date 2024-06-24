Historic flooding wreaked havoc across Iowa over the weekend, damaging nearly 2,000 properties and prompting widespread evacuations and disaster declarations.

The severe weather resulted from a combination of heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers, which inundated downstream communities, according to NBC News.

"The devastation is severe and widespread," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said during a Sunday news conference in Des Moines, adding that some areas experienced up to 15 inches of rain in just two days.

On Sunday, Reynolds submitted a request for an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and sought additional federal assistance for nine counties and public assistance for 22 counties.

National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Vachalek explained that the flooding resulted from a combination of direct rainfall and overflowing rivers. Precipitation drawn north from the Gulf of Mexico clashed with a cool, low-pressure system moving eastward, leading to heavy downpours.

While an official count of weather-related deaths over the weekend was not available, specific incidents were reported. In Tucson, Arizona, a motorist was found dead in monsoonal floodwaters on Saturday. In South Dakota, an 87-year-old man died when his utility task vehicle rolled down an embankment created by a washed-out roadway.

The flooding also affected parts of southern Minnesota and southeastern South Dakota. The heavy rains fell on already saturated ground, causing rapid and extensive flooding, particularly in northwest Iowa.

Flood levels broke records at 16 locations across Iowa, including the Des Moines, Rock, and Little Sioux rivers. More than 1,000 residents sought shelter overnight, with 1,900 properties damaged and hundreds of homes destroyed. Some cities faced issues with clean water systems and sewage failures. By Sunday night, disaster declarations covered 25 counties.

Spencer, a city of over 11,000 residents, was isolated by floodwaters overnight, forcing hundreds to evacuate to city shelters.

Spencer Fire Chief Jesse Coulson reported that first responders, aided by neighboring departments, conducted 383 rescues since the flooding began early Saturday morning. One person remains missing, possibly trapped in a flooded vehicle.

In South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem declared a statewide emergency, anticipating the worst flooding on Monday and Tuesday. The Big Sioux River was expected to crest, leading to the temporary closure of Interstate 29 for levee construction.

Despite the flooding, heat alerts affected 95 million people across the U.S., with high temperatures persisting. Another cool wave moving from the West is expected to bring more severe weather, including rain, wind, hail, and further flooding, beginning Monday night.