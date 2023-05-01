KEY POINTS Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson looked stunning in her pre-graduation photos

Thompson said that she has less than 30 days before she graduates

Several fans congratulated Thompson on her upcoming graduation

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was overjoyed about her new milestone.

Thompson, 17, took to Instagram Sunday and shared a series of shots of her high school pre-graduation preparation. The photo dump included snaps of her wearing a bright pink cap and gown. In other photos, she sported a senior sweatshirt with jeans that read "senior" on one leg and "class of 2023" on the other.

"Grad pictures pt.2 [face holding back tears emoji]!" she wrote in the caption. "I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have become. [T]here were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far, but I made it."

The post received several responses from fans, with many of them congratulating her. Several also celebrated with her and said they were very proud of her.

"Congratulations boo-boo the sky is the limit go far above and beyond you got this girl," one supporter wrote. Another added, "So proud of the woman you are becoming!! Never give up on your dreams."

"Congratulations. Keep moving upward. Don't let no one keep you from being your best. Never give up. Now it gets really real," a third person wrote.

"Stunning, Congrats! [face with party horn and party hat emoji] Remember, the best things for a person sometimes don't always feel worth it, let alone worth wild, but one day you will look back and be proud. Proud of how strong you've had to be while just being a kid (I could say the same thing), much love," another commenter said.

"Congratulations. I'm proud of you. You're beautiful inside and out. God bless you," a different fan added.

Thompson's graduation post came just a week after she attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21. She was gorgeous in her pink, mermaid-style dress with a beaded bodice.

She styled her hair in a half-up ponytail hairstyle. She complemented her pink dress with her matching pink nails and eye makeup.

Last year, Thompson's older sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, shared snaps of Thompson for her senior pictorial on Instagram. In the caption, Shannon expressed how proud she was of her younger sister as she embarked on her last year in high school.

"I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you. Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol," Shannon wrote. "We love our [L]ana @honeybooboo."