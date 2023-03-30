KEY POINTS Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January

Cardwell reportedly went through a series of tests after complaining about stomach aches

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" seemingly confirmed the diagnosis in a post on her Instagram Stories

One of Mama June Shannon's daughters, Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell, is seriously ill, according to reports.

Shannon's eldest daughter, Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. The cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung after undergoing a series of tests as she had been experiencing stomach aches, People reported.

Cardwell underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February. TMZ was the first to break the news. An unnamed source told the outlet that the family is "very hopeful" that Cardwell will pull through with the diagnosis.

Doctors are waiting for how her body reacts to chemotherapy before they make further decisions. Shannon shares Cardwell with her ex, David Dunn. The "Mama June: Family Crisis" star is also a mom to Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, whom she shares with Michael Anthony Ford, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, with Mike Thompson.

Alana seemingly confirmed the diagnosis of her sister, according to Page Six. On Thursday, the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to TMZ's report.

"& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are," she wrote in the caption. "Yes, I'm very famous, but normal sh–t happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that asap."

Meanwhile, Cardwell and Shannon have had a strained relationship over the years. In 2003, Cardwell moved in with her grandmother over claims that Shannon's then-boyfriend Mark McDaniel sexually assaulted her. He faced a 10-year prison sentence for child molestation.

However, Shannon reunited with McDaniel after his release from prison in 2014. According to Cardwell, her mom did not believe her when she shared with her what McDaniel did to her.

"A week or so after it happened, I talked to Mama, and she was upset, crying and saying, 'I don't believe you, I don't believe you, why would you do this to me?" she told People.

Cardwell is now a mom of two. She shares daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth Clark, 10, and Kylee Madison Cardwell, 7, with her husband, Michael Cardwell.

On Tuesday, days before her cancer diagnosis made headlines, Cardwell returned to Instagram and shared a selfie.

"Well, I ain't posted here in a while. Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that's going to happen hahah I love y'all, and I hope y'all hope y'all are having a good week #imback #2023 #tiktok," she wrote.