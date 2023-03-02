KEY POINTS Alana "Honey Boo Boo" was with Dralin Carswell during a police chase Tuesday

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, got into legal touble this week.

Carswell, 21, was arrested for DUI and fleeing police in Georgia, Page Six confirmed. The deputies detained him after a three-mile chase while Thompson was seated on the passenger's seat of his Dodge Charger Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Monroe County Reporter.

Based on the police records obtained by Page Six, Carswell was hit with five misdemeanors – fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs, following a vehicle too closely, failing to maintain lane and speeding. He spent two days in jail on a bond of $25,000.

Cpl. Jaleel Brown reportedly ran the tag on Carswell's vehicle in front of a Shell gas station and found that the owner has outstanding warrants. He tried to make a traffic stop, but Carswell sped off and started a police chase before the officer used a PIT maneuver to disable his car.

The authorities found marijuana and took Carswell into custody. Another passenger, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested for outstanding warrants, TMZ reported. Thompson was not charged and was only a witness in the case, MCR added.

Thompson made her relationship with Carswell Instagram official in September 2021. The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star shared a photo of them wearing matching gray shirts printed with the words, "That's How I Roll."

In the shot, the lovebirds were smiling and holding hands. Thompson called her boyfriend "bae" in the text on the photo and captioned it "Spooky season." However, Thompson quickly deleted the post.

Her post received mixed responses, with many reacting to their four-year age difference. However, some were supportive, with one saying, "Adorable! Happiness is the key to life."

Thompson sparked engagement rumors in June after fans noticed a diamond ring on her left finger when her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon debuted her newborn twins. However, Thompson's spokesperson immediately shut down the engagement rumors saying the accessory was "just a ring."

Thompson's mom, Mama June Shannon, approved of Carswell for her youngest daughter. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mama June said she only had one complaint about Thompson's boyfriend.

"They've been together [for] over a year. He's good. He needs to hold down a job a little bit more," Mama June said. "I mean, he's not bad. He doesn't treat her bad or anything like that."