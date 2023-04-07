KEY POINTS A new trailer for the upcoming season of "Mama June: Family Crisis" was released

The clip teased Mama June's wedding planning and a family therapy session

It also showed the drama between Mama June and her daughters ahead of her nuptials

The upcoming season of "Mama June: Family Crisis" is set to showcase the drama between Mama June Shannon and her daughters that unfolded in the weeks leading up to the matriarch's wedding.

Entertainment Tonight got an exclusive sneak peek of the new season of the drama-packed reality series, which will include Mama June's wedding planning and an intense family therapy session.

"You can't even show up for your own f---ing kids, and you're worried about a wedding," Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon said in the clip.

Pumpkin's younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, declared that she's "not going" to their mom's nuptials with her new husband, Justin Stroud.

Lauryn said that they have not had any communication with their estranged mother since their court battle over Alana's child support last year.

Lauryn was granted sole custody of her then-16-year-old sister in June 2022. Mama June is allowed to contact Alana daily via telephone, but Lauryn determines their mother's visitation rights.

Lauryn claimed in the sneak peek that their mom has an ulterior motive for reconnecting with them, saying: "You want to fix it now to fix it now because you're getting married."

"Why should I forgive her if she's not going to change her ways?" she added.

Lauryn explained that her priority is her family of seven, which is "a struggle." Along with being Alana's guardian, she shares four young children with her husband, Josh Efird.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Lauryn encouraged her younger sister to start the college application process. However, Alana told her older sibling, "You're not even my mama for real."

The teen's attitude upset the mom-of-four, who said, "Alana's diva attitude reminds me of Mama."

The teaser also showed that things between Mama June and her partner Justin become tense at one point.

In the clip, Justin's mom told Mama June that they are planning her bridal shower, and the reality star claimed that her daughters are "super excited."

However, the teaser then cut to a clip of Justin telling Mama June, "You lied to my mom. It's ridiculous, I didn't realize I married a f---ing liar."

Despite the family drama, Mama June and the tattoo artist's wedding happened with all four of her daughters present.

The couple tied the knot for a second time in an intimate oceanfront ceremony in Panama City, Florida, in February. This came nearly a year after their secret wedding at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022.

Alana, Lauryn, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell walked Mama June down the aisle earlier this year.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Mama June told ET in February. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

"We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," she added. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

"Mama June: Family Crisis" premieres May 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on WE tv.