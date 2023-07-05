KEY POINTS Hong Kong singer Coco Lee died after a suicide attempt

The Chinese singer had an accumulated wealth of $1 million to $5 million

Her sisters Nancy and Carol announced her death on social media Wednesday

Coco Lee is dead.

The Hong Kong singer had been experiencing depression for years and died following a suicide Sunday. She was 48.

According to Thedistin.com, she had a fortune between $1 million and $5 million. Contents101 claimed that she had an accumulated wealth of around $3 million from her singing career, movies, endorsements and business collaboration. However, Genius Celebs stated that her net worth was $5 million.

The Chinese singer became famous and ended as first runner-up at the 12th Annual New Talent Singing Awards in Hong Kong after performing Whitney Houston's "Run To You." Following her big win, she reportedly received a recording deal the day after.

She made her recording debut on various compilation albums, including Red Hot Hits '93 Autumn Edition. She collaborated with Fancy Pie Records for her first two solo albums in Mandarin — "Love from Now On" and "Promise Me" in 1994. Her single "Do You Want My Love" reached the U.S. music charts. She released her English-language debut album "Just No Other Way" in 1999.

Coco performed her song "A Love Before Time" from the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" at the Oscars when it was nominated for Best Original Song.

Coco also worked for Walt Disney Pictures after she was tapped to voice Fa Mulan, the main character in the Mandarin version of "Mulan." She also sang the film's theme song, "Reflection."

Coco's sisters Carol and Nancy Lee confirmed her death on social media Wednesday. In a post on Facebook and Instagram, they explained how she died.

"With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years, but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," Carol and Nancy wrote. "Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July 2023."

They added that 2023 marked their late sister's 30th anniversary in her singing career. The family was proud of Coco for her "countless international acclaims with top-selling songs" and her "excellent live performances."

"Coco is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!" they added.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.