Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was greeted with a chorus of boos on the House floor and a cascade of "nay" votes that killed her motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Wednesday.

Greene's attempt to remove Johnson from his leadership role fell flat as Democrats and mainstream Republicans joined forces to vote against bringing her motion to a vote. Her motion to vacate the speakership was rejected by an overwhelming 359-43 vote.

Greene was roundly booed for bringing the motion against Johnson, who is under fire from ultra-conservatives in his party for supporting Ukraine aid and other Democratic priorities. He has received bipartisan support from both the House and Senate.

"I want to say that I appreciate the show of confidence for my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort," Johnson said after the ordeal. "I've made clear here every day, I intend to do my job, I intend to do what I believe to be the right thing, which I was elected to do. And I'll let the chips fall where they may."

Greene's motion caught many in her party by surprise despite the fact that she had threatened to do so. During Monday's meeting, Greene requested Johnson to commit that he will not be helping moves that will provide additional assistance to Ukraine, but Johnson called her bluff.