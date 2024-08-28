Many people who move to New York can get sticker shock when it comes to renting an apartment, from broker fees to deposits and astronomical rents, it can be overwhelming.

But, for a lucky few, there are rare housing deals.

A new building in the sought-after Hudson Yards section of Manhattan is opening up its doors to more than 100 affordable housing apartments by providing a housing lottery.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC) offer a select amount of affordable housing opportunities. These various housing lotteries transform upscale living into an affordable reality for lucky winners.

According to Secret NYC, "New Yorkers eligible for this Hudson Yards lottery with an income between $59,280 – $209,625 are eligible to apply."

There are 114 available units in this lottery. 15 of the units are studios starting at $1,655.

The average rent for a studio apartment in NYC IS $3,133 according to apartments.com.

There are also one and two-bedroom options available in the Hudson Yards lottery with a top rent toping out at $3,861 for a two bedroom.

The Hudson Yards building is 46 stories high at 550 10th Avenue. It's complete with a rooftop sky lounge, resident fitness club and co-working spaces.

It comes with many amenities and is pet friendly.

According to a new study from QR code generation service, QR Code Generator, New Yorkers pay an average monthly rent of $3,783.80. That's 164% higher than the average American pays in rent.

According to Visual Capitalist, New York City is the most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., followed by Jersey City, N.J. as number 2 and San Francisco as number 3.

The Hudson Yards lottery is open until Oct. 9.