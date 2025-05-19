Purchasing or renting a new home can be exciting, but moving can be stressful and difficult. Booking professional movers can relieve some of the workload of the move, but it comes with some additional challenges.

Most professional movers require an in-home inspection or an itemized inventory list before offering you a quote. That means you may have to add the stress of strangers visiting your home, going through your items, and making lists of your movable property – each time you want a quote. You'll have to repeat this process multiple times to compare quotes from different movers.

Enter iMoving, the South Florida company that wants to make booking movers as easy as booking a vacation. iMoving specializes in online-only booking, with the motto "no house calls, no phone calls." Here's how it works.

A One-Stop Shop for Booking Movers

When you want to book professional moving services, iMoving's online platform offers an easy-to-use interface to enter all the details about your move (including what furniture items need to be loaded and unloaded). Then, iMoving provides a list of quotes drawn from its network of over 1,000 vetted and verified moving companies.

iMoving weeds out bad actors (such as scam companies, companies that give unreasonable quotes, or companies with a history of losing clients' belongings) and constantly works to vet companies and expand its network.

One of the best aspects of the iMoving online booking platform is that you only need to enter your information once to compare quotes. The moving process is simplified to just a few clicks and keystrokes.

"iMoving works the same for moving as Priceline and Expedia do for travelers," says Meyr Aviv, founder and CEO. "Since our movers compete for business, iMoving can save families hundreds of dollars." It can also save you time and hassle.

An Experienced Team

iMoving just celebrated its tenth year. However, its team members each have over 20 years of experience in moving services, with past expertise ranging from hands-on loading and hauling to interviewing and reviewing other movers.

CEO Meyr Aviv has 25 years of experience. "We know the ins and outs of the industry," Aviv adds, "and we do our best to share what we've learned with our customers."

iMoving's growth has been driven by its focus on vetting moving companies to create a central marketplace of only the best in the industry and simplifying everything about booking. Their dream is to reshape how customers seek out and experience moving services to make moving easier, safer, and more convenient, from booking to getting all your boxes unpacked in your new home.

Aviv plans to expand the iMoving network, partner with more movers, and continue to identify the industry's safest, most affordable, and most efficient movers. The team hopes iMoving will become as well-known for booking moving services as Kayak and Expedia for booking travel.

Visit the company's booking site to learn about iMoving and experience booking without house calls.