As Southern California continues to battle deadly wildfires, pet owners must remain vigilant and prepared to protect their animal companions.

By following the safety tips provided by experts and ensuring that your pets have an emergency go-bag ready, you can reduce the risks they face during these uncertain times. Additionally, knowing the signs of distress and acting quickly can help prevent long-term harm to your pets, ensuring their safety in the aftermath of a wildfire.

With the Santa Ana Winds continuing to sweep across Southern California, red flag warnings remain in effect through Wednesday, intensifying the danger posed by ongoing wildfires. Firefighters are now in the sixth day of their battle against the deadly Palisades, Hurst, and Eaton Fires.

Officials say 24 people have lost their lives so far, and dozens more remain missing as the fires continue to devastate the region. Emergency veterinarian Stevie Aitken shares crucial tips with ABC News on how to care for your pets during such emergencies.

Protecting Your Pets From Smoke And Heat

When it comes to wildfires, smoke, ash, and the extreme heat can be just as harmful to pets. Here are some key safety tips to help minimize risks:

Keep pets indoors: The most important measure you can take is to keep pets indoors as much as possible. Air quality during a wildfire can be compromised, and smoke and ash can irritate pets' respiratory systems, just like they do to humans.

Use absorptive pads: For dogs that are used to going outside to relieve themselves, it may be helpful to use absorptive pads indoors during a wildfire. This can help prevent them from being exposed to the harmful outdoor air quality.

Wipe paws after outdoor exposure: After any time spent outdoors, be sure to wipe your pet's paws with a wet washcloth or baby wipes. This helps remove soot and ash that might accumulate on their feet, preventing them from licking it off and ingesting harmful particles.

Protect their eyes: If your pet must go outdoors, consider using "doggles" (doggie goggles) to shield their eyes from smoke and particulate matter.

Use canine masks: Just like humans wear face masks to reduce inhaled irritants, there are masks available for pets as well.

How To Pack A 'Go Bag' For Your Pet

Being prepared for evacuation is crucial during wildfire emergencies. Here's a list of essential items to pack for your pet's safety and comfort if you need to leave quickly:

Seven days of food and water: Make sure you have enough food and water to last at least a week, along with bowls for feeding and hydration.

Medications and medical records: Gather any current medications your pet requires, as well as a copy of their medical records. This is especially important if your pet may need to stay in a shelter or clinic away from you.

Harness, collar, and leash: Have a well-fitting harness, collar, and leash on hand. Ensure that your pet's name tag includes your contact information, and consider attaching a GPS tracker like an AirTag for easy tracking if your pet gets lost.

Latest photos: Take a few recent photos of your pet in case you become separated. This can help others assist in locating them.

Pet carriers: Always transport cats, small dogs, or smaller animals like guinea pigs and rabbits in secure, well-ventilated pet carriers.

Microchip information: Double-check that your pet's microchip information is registered and up-to-date. This provides an added layer of security in case your pet becomes lost during an evacuation.

AVMA Offers Further Guidance

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has issued further advice for pet owners to recognize when their pets are struggling. Notably, the AVMA stresses that birds are especially vulnerable to wildfire smoke and "should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter is present."

AVMA urges you to contact a veterinarian immediately if your pet displays any of these signs:

Coughing or gagging: Persistent coughing or gagging can indicate that your pet is struggling to breathe due to smoke inhalation.

Red or watery eyes: Pets may also develop red, watery eyes, nasal discharge, or inflammation in their throat or mouth.

Breathing difficulties: Keep an eye out for trouble breathing, including open-mouth breathing, noisy or rapid breathing, or signs of labored breathing.

Weakness or disorientation: If your pet is experiencing fatigue, weakness, or a lack of coordination (e.g., stumbling or an uneven gait), this could be a sign of severe distress.

Loss of appetite or thirst: Pets that are feeling unwell may lose their appetite or have reduced thirst.