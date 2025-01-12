A rare and terrifying fire tornado was captured on video as it ripped through the Palisades Fire zone in Los Angeles, a grim testament to the escalating devastation caused by wildfires.

The Palisades Fire ignited on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades area, fueled by dry conditions and fierce Santa Ana winds that have plagued Southern California.

Such conditions have been exacerbated by years of drought and climate change, which have made wildfires increasingly destructive and difficult to contain in California.

Fire tornados, or "firenados," are rare phenomena created when intense heat from a fire produces strong updrafts that mix with surrounding winds, forming spinning vortices of fire, ash and debris.

The fire tornado, seen in dramatic footage swirling over a hillside, highlights the fire's intensity.

As of January 10, the Palisades Fire has consumed over 29,000 acres, with the latest Santa Ana wind event further complicating containment efforts. The death toll in relation to the fires has risen to 16, according to AP News.

Meanwhile, multiple fires across Los Angeles County, including the Eaton and Hurst fires, are straining resources as evacuation orders continue to expand.

Originally published by Latin Times