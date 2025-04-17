Elon Musk, one of the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X, is reportedly on a personal mission to populate the world with what he views as genetically gifted children.

According to an investigative piece published by The Wall Street Journal, Musk has privately offered significant sums of money to select women he deems 'intelligent' in exchange for having his children. Some of these women have directly spoken to the Journal and have revealed their experience of being part of Musk's alleged plan.

The tech billionaire is said to be building what he once referred to as a "legion" of offspring. The Journal reports that Musk sees himself as part of the solution to this issue — offering financial incentives to women who fit his perceived ideal of intelligence and discretion.

'I Want to Knock You Up Again'

One of the women who came forward is 26-year-old conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who had a son with Musk in September 2024. She shared the messages with the Journal which Musk sent her throughout their relationship. In one, after she sent him a selfie, Musk reportedly responded: 'I want to knock you up again.'

Musk was not subtle about his intentions, she said. After their first sexual encounter, he allegedly told her: 'Pick a name.'

During a New Year's holiday trip, when St. Clair mentioned she was ovulating, Musk asked: 'What are we waiting for?' They conceived their son, Romulus, shortly after.

The Price of Privacy

Another surprising detail revealed by St. Clair in the WSJ report is the financial arrangement, which becomes the basis of how the situation of 'parenting' is taken forward. According to St. Clair, Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month until their child turns 21, under the condition that she will not disclose their relationship or his paternity.

However, when she refused to keep their child a secret and later posted publicly about their connection, the offer was withdrawn. She said Musk reduced her monthly support first to $40,000, and more recently to just $20,000.

The pressure to remain quiet appeared to be managed by Musk's long-time adviser, Jared Birchall. In one message reportedly sent to St. Clair during her labour, Birchall urged her not to list Musk's name on the birth certificate. 'Privacy and confidentiality is the top of the list in every aspect of his life, every aspect, and his entire world is set up to be, like, a meritocracy. Benefits flow when people do good work,' Birchall allegedly told St. Clair.

Social Media Proposals

According to the Journal, Musk also messaged cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong via X, asking if she would consider having his child, an offer she declined. They reportedly had never met.

Afterwards, Fong contacted St. Clair, sharing the details of Musk's messages. However, after learning about this, Musk reportedly unfollowed Fong on X, significantly affecting her visibility and income on the platform.

Building a Modern-Day Compound

In addition to allegedly raising the price of bearing and parenting his offspring, Musk also manages a gated 'compound' where he can be close to his children and their mothers.

According to WSJ, Musk allegedly invited St. Clair to move to a Texas 'compound' near Austin, where other mothers of his children live. She said the goal was to have multiple households in one gated community so Musk could be closer to all his children. While Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis reportedly agreed, musician Grimes, who is the mother of X AE A-12, is said to have rejected the arrangement.

While Musk has publicly acknowledged that he is the father of 14 children, some sources close to the situation believe the real number could be higher. Although he has not responded sharply to the WSJ report, which alleges he is building a 'legion' of children on Earth, Musk has dismissed it online. On X, he wrote, 'TMZ >> WSJ.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK