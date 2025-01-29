President Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary says the United States needs tariffs to punish countries that "take advantage" of American kindness.

He made the statement during his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday morning.

When Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska questioned him about proposed tariffs he responded bluntly.

"Our farmers, our ranchers and our fishermen are treated with disrespect," Lutnick said. "The countries take advantage of American kindness, American gratitude."

He went on to say, "We need that disrespect to end. And I think tariffs are a way to create reciprocity to be treated fairly, to be treated appropriately."

Lutnick defended tariffs as non-inflationary.

He noted that India and China have the highest tariffs and have "no inflation."

"It is nonsense that tariffs cause inflation," Lutnick said.

The Commerce Department's mission is to create conditions for economic growth and opportunity.

Lutnick's role would be crucial in overseeing Trump's economic agenda.

He has served as the chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald. He spoke at the start of the hearing after rebuilding the company after hundreds of employees died in the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Center.

Lutnick was a co-chair of Trump's transition team.