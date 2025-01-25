The US has arrested over 500 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds more using military aircraft, as part of a large-scale operation initiated by the Trump administration.

In a post on X, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the Trump Administration had arrested 538 individuals involved in illegal immigration, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of serious sex crimes against minors. Tren de Aragua, a notorious gang that began in Venezuela, has increasingly spread into the U.S., and its criminal activities became a key topic during the presidential campaign.

538 Total Arrests



538 Total Arrests



373 Detainers Lodged



Examples of the criminals arrested below

Leavitt highlighted that this operation was part of the broader crackdown on illegal immigration and criminal activity, emphasizing the administration's commitment to securing the nation's borders and addressing threats posed by violent gangs and individuals involved in heinous crimes.

Among those arrested was a 23-year-old Ecuadorian man, convicted of rape, who was detained in Buffalo. Also in Buffalo, a man from the Dominican Republic was apprehended; he had been previously convicted of continuous sexual conduct with a child. In San Francisco, ICE arrested an individual who had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 or younger. These arrests were part of a larger operation targeting individuals with severe criminal backgrounds as part of the government's broader efforts to address illegal immigration and enhance public safety.

After the inaugural ceremony on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, including one focused on "Protecting the American people against invasion."

The executive order also asserts that many of these "aliens unlawfully within the United States" pose serious "threats to national security and public safety," having committed horrific and despicable acts against innocent American citizens.

Meanwhile, US military planes carrying dozens of expelled migrants arrived in Guatemala, authorities confirmed on Friday. A total of 265 Guatemalans arrived on three flights – two operated by the military, and one a charter, the Central American country's migration institute said, updating earlier figures.

Mexico's foreign ministry stated on Friday that it was prepared to collaborate with Washington on the deportation of its citizens, emphasising that the country would "always welcome the arrival of Mexicans to our territory with open arms."

Early on Friday, the White House shared an image on X showing men in shackles being escorted onto a military aircraft, accompanied by the caption: "Deportation flights have begun." President Trump told reporters that the flights were aimed at removing "the bad, hard criminals."

"Murderers, people that have been as bad as you get. As bad as anybody you've seen," he stated.

Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences.

His administration announced it would reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, requiring individuals applying to enter the United States from Mexico to stay in Mexico until their application is processed.

The White House has also put a stop to an asylum program that was designed to assist individuals fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America. As a result, thousands of people are now left stranded on the Mexican side of the border, uncertain of their future and without the support they had hoped to receive under the program. This move is part of the administration's broader efforts to tighten immigration policies, leaving many seeking refuge in limbo.

There are approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States, with a significant number having been in the country for many years. Many of these individuals have built lives, established families, and contributed to the workforce, making their status a complex issue. While some arrived recently, others have been living in the U.S. for decades, often growing roots in communities across the country.