Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, testified in his ongoing gun trial, providing insights into his struggle with addiction.

Naomi, 30, described her father's efforts to achieve sobriety in the weeks before he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018, according to RTE News. However, prosecutors presented evidence suggesting Hunter was arranging to buy crack cocaine during that time.

Hunter Biden faces charges of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false statement on a federal application by claiming he was not a drug user, and illegally possessing the firearm for 11 days. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

NBC New York reported that FBI forensic chemist Jason Brewer testified that cocaine residue was found on the leather pouch containing Hunter Biden's gun. This evidence supports claims that Hunter was using drugs when he bought and possessed the firearm.

Over the past week, jurors heard testimonies from Hunter Biden's ex-wife, former girlfriend, and sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, about his crack cocaine use. Hallie Biden testified that she found the gun in Hunter's truck and threw it away out of concern for his safety and that of her children, later acknowledging, "I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was panicking."

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell argued that Hunter did not consider himself an addict when he bought the gun and did not intend to deceive anyone. Lowell pointed out that some questions on the firearm transaction form are in the present tense, which may have influenced Hunter's answers, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden said he would not pardon his son if convicted and would accept the jury's verdict, as reported by NBC New York. This statement underscores his commitment to the rule of law, even when it involves his own family.

The trial featured audio excerpts from Hunter Biden's 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things," where he discusses his addiction and the impact of his brother Beau's death. While the book does not mention the gun, it provides context for Hunter's state of mind during the period in question, reported the Associated Press.

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison. However, legal experts note that first-time offenders rarely receive the maximum sentence.